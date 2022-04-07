WLP Annual Eat Lunch Give Fundraiser Set for April 14

On Thursday, April 14th, Women’s Lunch Place will celebrate its 11th annual eat LUNCH give fundraiser. Join us as we elevate the voices of resilient women in our community and commit to walking alongside them as they work towards a brighter future.

This special luncheon will include a delicious meal, exciting raffle, and the opportunity to hear about the great work and mission of WLP from some of Boston’s brightest women leaders!

Women’s Lunch Place recommends purchasing at tickets womenslunchplace.org/elg before April 8.

If you cannot make it to the event but would still like to make a donation, visit womenslunchplace.org/donate-elg-donation.