2022 Boston Marathon Road Closure Info

The Boston Marathon and the Patriots Day Parade will take place on Monday, April 18, 2022, and the the B.A.A 5K & Invitational Mile will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Street closures and parking restrictions will be in effect in the Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Fenway-Kenmore, North End and Government Center.

The city has urged those coming into the city for the events to not drive, but rather use public transportation. Information on Bluebike rentals may be found at bluebikes.com and public transit information can be found at mbta.com. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around Boston.

The city advises people to read all posted signs and variable message boards carefully for updates.

NO STOPPING APRIL 6 TO APRIL 21

• Blagden Street, (south side, opposite side of Library) Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street for HP parking

• Boylston Street, (both sides) Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street

• Boylston Street, Dartmouth Street (from Dartmouth Street to Clarendon Street)

• Exeter Street, Boylston Street to Blagden Street

• NO STOPPING APRIL 11 – 21

• Blagden Street, Dartmouth Street to BPL Driveway

NO STOPPING APRIL 13 – 19

• Exeter Street, Alley 441 to Boylston Street

NO STOPPING APRIL 14 – 18

• Trinity Place, St. James Avenue to Stuart Street

• NO STOPPING FRIDAY, SATURDAY, AND MONDAY – APRIL 15, 16, 18

• Beacon Street, Charles Street to Joy Street

• Boylston Street, Dalton Street to Arlington Street, unless otherwise posted

• Clarendon Street, Newbury Street to Saint James Avenue

• Dartmouth Street, Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

• Exeter Street, Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue, No Stopping Thursday to Monday, and east side from Boylston Street to Blagden Street.

NO STOPPING SATURDAY TO MONDAY – APRIL 16 – 18

• Beacon Street, Bay State Road to Brookline Town Line (both sides)

• Berkeley Street, Stuart Street to Newbury Street

• Boylston Street, Arlington Street to Charles Street

• Cambridge Street, Court Street to Sudbury Street

• Charles Street, Boylston Street to Beacon Street

• Saint James Avenue, Arlington Street to Clarendon Street

• Stuart Street, Huntington Avenue to Arlington Street

NO STOPPING SUNDAY AND MONDAY APRIL 17 AND 18

• Clarendon Street, Newbury Street to Public Alley 436

• Newbury Street, for Media Vehicles from #29 Newbury Street crossing over Berkeley Street to #69 Newbury Street

No Stopping Saturday 12:01 A.M. Through 3 P.M. On April 16

• Newbury Street, Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street

• NO STOPPING MONDAY, APRIL 18

• Arlington Street, Beacon Street to Stuart Street

• Arlington Street, Columbus Avenue to Isabella Street

• Beacon Street, Brighton from Chestnut Hill Avenue to Brookline Town Line

• Beacon Street, Back Bay from Charles Street to Arlington Street

• Berkeley Street, Columbus Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue, unless otherwise posted

• Belvidere Street, Huntington Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue

• Blagden Street, Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street, unless otherwise posted

• Boylston Street, from Massachusetts Avenue to Dalton Street

• Charles Street, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

• Charles Street South, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

• Chestnut Hill Avenue, from Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

• Clarendon Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue, unless otherwise posted

• Cleveland Circle, (Parking area adjacent to Cassidy Playground & parking area adjacent to Sutherland Road) from Beacon Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue, 24 hours

• Columbus Avenue, from Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

• Commonwealth Avenue, from Charlesgate West to Deerfield Street (outbound)

• Commonwealth Avenue, from Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to 80 feet east of Hereford Street.

• Commonwealth Avenue, from Lake Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue (inbound)

• Congress Street, from State Street to Hanover Street

• Dalton Street, from Boylston Street to Clearway Street

• Dartmouth Street, from Newbury Street to Commonwealth Avenue and Saint James Avenue to Columbus Avenue

• Deerfield Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

• East Dedham, Street from Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

• Exeter Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

• Fairfield Street, from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

• Gloucester Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

• Hereford Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

• Hanover Street, (both sides) from Congress Street to Commercial Street

• Huntington Avenue, from Blagden Street to Massachusetts Avenue

• Kenmore Street, from Newbury Street to Beacon Street

• Nassau Street, (both sides) from Washington Street to Harrison Avenue

• New Chardon Street, from Merrimac Street to Cambridge Street

• Newbury Street, from Arlington Street to Brookline Avenue

• Plympton Street, from Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

• Providence Street, from Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

• Raleigh Street, from Bay State Road to Beacon Street

• State Street, (both sides) from Congress Street to Washington Street

• Stanhope Street, from Berkeley Street to Clarendon Street

• Scotia Street, from Dalton Street to St. Cecilia Street

• St. Cecilia Street, from Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

• Tremont Street, (both sides) from Cambridge Street/Beacon Street to Stuart Street

• Washington Street, Both sides, from Oak Street to Nassau Street. East side (even side), from Nassau Street to Kneeland Street

• Washington Street, (both sides) from Winter Street to State Street

• Winter Street, (both sides) from Tremont Street to Washington Street

To find the best Marathon viewing location on the T, customers are encouraged to visit the MBTA’s Boston Marathon Guide at mbta.com/Marathon, which highlights MBTA stations closest to the Marathon route and includes helpful information on purchasing fares, parking, and more.

The MBTA also reminds customers that face coverings are required on all MBTA vehicles and within the system with more safety information available atmbta.com/ridesafer.

$15 Commuter Rail Marathon Pass:

On April 18, the MBTA will offer a special $15 Marathon Pass valid for all-day, unlimited travel on all Commuter Rail lines through all zones. This special $15 Marathon Pass is available for purchase beginning April 11 through April 18 on the mTicket app and from ticket offices at North, South, and Back Bay Stations. The $15 Marathon Pass is also available aboard trains via cash or credit card on April 18 only. Customers should note that the $15 Marathon Pass cannot be purchased at fare vending machines, and is not valid for subway or bus travel.

MBTA Service Information for the 2022 Boston Marathon:

For public safety reasons, Copley Station is closed for the entire day on April 18. Customers are instead encouraged to use Arlington Station (serving all Green Line branches), Prudential Station (Green Line E branch), Hynes Convention Center Station (Green Line B, C, and D branches), or Back Bay Station on the Orange Line. From approximately 10 AM to 6 PM, above-ground Green Line stops at South Street (B branch), Kent Street (C branch), and St. Mary’s Street (C branch) will be closed.

The Red, Orange, Blue, and Silver Lines will operate a regular weekday schedule on April 18 with additional service before and after the race.

Buses will operate a regular weekday schedule on April 18, though some bus routes will be detoured to accommodate the Marathon and other festivities. Customers are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts for more information on these changes.

All Commuter Rail lines will operate a regular weekday schedule on April 18

All commuter boat and ferry service as well as The RIDE service will operate a regular weekday schedule. The RIDE may be detoured to accommodate the Marathon and related events.

Bicycles are prohibited onboard all MBTA subway vehicles (including folding bicycles) for the entire day on April 18. Backpacks, coolers, cans, bottles, and large items are not permitted at the Marathon.