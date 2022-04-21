Women’s Lunch Place Holds Eat LUNCH Give Fundraiser at Boston Park Plaza

On April 14, Women’s Lunch Place held our first completely in-person fundraiser since the start of the pandemic at the Boston Park Plaza. Our community joined together for eat LUNCH give and raised over $300,000 for vulnerable women experiencing hunger, homelessness, and poverty. We are overwhelmed by our supporters’ passion for our work and grateful to be in an even stronger position to assist our guests.

“To all who attended the event––thank you for helping us elevate the voices of women at WLP,” said Paula White, Chief Development Officer. “Your commitment inspires us to continue fighting for the safety, stability, and dignity of the women we serve.”

We are also thrilled to mark our calendars to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Women’s Lunch Place at our annual Spaghetti Dinner gala on Friday, October 21, 2022. On this special night, we will be taking a look at the history of Women’s Lunch Place and tracking our transformation from a humble lunchtime refuge into a holistic shelter and advocacy center that provides wraparound services to 1,800 women annually, all while staying true to our motto: Dignity is Everything.

If you could not attend eat LUNCH give and are looking for a quick way to support the mission of Women’s Lunch Place, visit mothersdaycards.org to honor a woman in your life with a card that can provide five healthy lunches for a woman in need. We recommend ordering now to ensure timely delivery!