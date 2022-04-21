News in Brief

Duckling Day Celebration Returns on Mother’s Day, May 8

For the first time, the Friends of the Public Garden will celebrate Duckling Day on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8. please join us for Duckling Day! For the first time in two

Led by the Harvard University Marching Band, the Duckling Day parade will begin in the Boston Common at the Parkman Bandstand and end in the Public Garden near the famous Make Way for Ducklings sculptures.

Prior to the parade will be Playtime on the Common, a vibrant array of family entertainment from 10 a.m. to noon. All activities are included with event admission including: Interactive Circus Games with Esh Circus Arts; Jenny the Juggler; Peter O’Malley, magician; Jump, climb, and play with Knucklebones; Meet the giant Duck; visit with the Harvard University Band; Make Way for Ducklings reading station; and a goody bag for every kid – full of Duckling Day-themed items.

The registration fee is $35 per family group in advance (before May 6) and $40 per family the day of the event.

Visit https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2022/02/24/may-8-2022-duckling-day/ for tickets or more information.

Roll Up Your Sleeves at the Muddy River Cleanup

Registration for the 2022 Muddy River Cleanup is now live! Each year since 2009, the Conservancy’s largest annual volunteer event has brought hundreds together to pick up litter, remove invasive plants and assist with park maintenance throughout all 1,100 acres of the Emerald Necklace. This year’s cleanup takes place Saturday, April 23 in each park of the Necklace, from Franklin Park to Charlesgate Park. The Muddy River Cleanup is part of the larger Charles River Cleanup, which was recognized nationally from 2016-2019 by American Rivers for the Most Pounds of Trash Collected and Most Volunteers Mobilized. Register at https://www.emeraldnecklace.org/event/mrc2022/

Boston Public Library Concerts in the Courtyard Applications Open

Musicians! Apply to be a part of the BPL’s Concerts in the Courtyard 2022 season and get a chance to play live in our spectacular courtyard at the Central Library in Copley Square. All genres are encouraged. The deadline is April 4. Learn more and apply at bit.ly/BPLCITC2022.

Indoor/Outdoor 2022 Spring Open Studios

Please join the artists of the Fenway Studios at 30 Ipswich Street, Boston, MA 02215 for a springtime weekend celebration on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1, 11AM – 5PM. Learn more at fenwayartstudios.org.

Fenway Cares Food Distribution

Fenway Cares distributes free food boxes every other Wednesday at the following locations:

• West Fenway: Fenway Community Center, 1282 Boylston St. (pickups at Jersey St. entrance).

• East Fenway: Symphony Community Park, 39 Edgerly Rd. (in case of inclement weather pickup is under the breezeway next to Whole Foods and across from Caffe Nero).

Upcoming distribution dates:

• Wednesday, May 11, 25, 3:30PM – 4:30PM

• Wednesday, June 8, 22, 3:30PM – 4:30PM

City’s Open Space Plan Survey Now Online

How well is Boston’s park system working for you? What improvements do we need to make over the next seven years?

To make sure the City of Boston’s park system reflects the needs of all residents, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department has released an online survey questionnaire as part of its update to Boston’s Open Space and Recreation Plan. The survey is available in eleven languages at boston.gov/open-space. The survey link will be available until the end of May, 2022.

Mayor Michelle Wu understands the importance of residents’ feedback when evaluating open space, the built environment, and balanced development. The public’s responses to this five-minute survey will help the City of Boston improve the way parks are programmed, permitted, maintained, and designed. Park users and open space advocates are encouraged to share the survey with friends and neighbors to help gather input from residents throughout the city.

The Open Space and Recreation Plan considers all public open space regardless of ownership, including natural areas, urban wilds, community gardens, cemeteries, greenways, trails, parkways, and harbor islands, as well as the traditional parks, playgrounds, and squares. It examines service delivery, park access, distribution of facilities, and demographics to understand whether the open space system is serving people equitably.

Survey input will help us understand where we need to invest our resources in the years to come. Additional information about the Open Space and Recreation Plan update can be found at boston.gov/open-space. Comments or questions can be directed to: [email protected]