News in Brief

Volunteers Needed for Peters Park Spring Cleanup

The Friends of Peters Park is organizing a volunteer clean up day for Peters Park on Sunday, May 15th from 9-12. (Raindate: Saturday, May 21). Please join your neighbors and friends to help beautify our beloved Peters Park. Tools will be available at the park, but you can bring your own as well. Garden globes are recommended if you have them. At 9am, coffee and donuts donated by Dunkin’ on Washington St. will be available. Kids with adults are welcome, and we will be planting annuals! Meet at Peters Park, open lawn next to Dog Run Park.

Mayor Wu’ Neighborhood Coffee Hours

Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours are a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods. Dunkin’ will be on-site to keep Bostonians runnin’ with freshly brewed and full of flavor Iced Coffee and assorted fan-favorite MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats. In addition, each family in attendance will receive a free flowering plant provided by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, while supplies last. Dunkin’ will brew up even more event fun with Dunkin’-izedlawn games and gift card giveaways. Residents at each event will be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin’. Fresh fruit will be provided by Star Market. Additional support by City Express.

Fenway/Kenmore:

The Fenway/Kenmore neighborhood coffee hour will take place on May 18 from 9:30-10:30am at Ramler Park–130 Peterborough St.

The Back Bay/Beacon Hill neighborhood coffee hour will take place on May May 25 from 9:30-10:30 am on the Arlington St. section of the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

The South End neighborhood coffee hour will take place on June 10 from 9:30-10:30am in Peters Park–230 Shawmut Ave.

Hurley School Fundraiser–Club Tropicaliente

Neighborhood parents for the Hurley School (NPHS) is excited to announce that the Hurley School annual fundraiser, Club TropiCaliente, is back after a two year break! Join us on Friday, May 20, 8PM – midnight at Artists for Humanity for a fun evening celebrating our amazing school and our neighborhood communities.

Sweet & Sour, LLC Community Meeting, Tues., May 31, 6PM

• Join Zoom Meeting here.

• Meeting ID: 829 0038 2193

• Call-In Number: 301-715-8592

Herbal Power, LLC Community Meeting Mon., May 16, 6PM

• Join Zoom meeting here.

• Meeting ID: 865 4526 4137

• One tap mobile

•+13017158592, 86545264137# US (Washington DC)

Bikes Not Fights

Join this community-run event at O’Day Playground on Saturday, May 14, 12 PM – 3 PM. This event is held to activate a park and playground with positive activities for young people in the neighborhood.