News in Brief

Hayes Picnic in the Park Returns

Please join the Friends of Hayes Park for our annual Summer Picnic in the Park on Thursday, July 7 from 5:30-7:30pm. Pizza will be provided, but guests are welcome to bring their favorite dish to share. Live music will be provided by Wayne Potash and the Music Fun Band.

Family and Friends Living Healthy Saturday Morning Walks

Attend Saturday Morning Walks hosted every Saturday beginning Saturday, June 4 and ending Saturday, September 24. The group will be meeting at the Franklin Park Golf Course Clubhouse located on 1 Circuit Dr, Dorchester, MA at 9:15 AM and walking starts at 9:30 AM. This is a great way for people to get fit and build connections with others in the Greater Boston area.

Curbside Food Waste Collection Program

Building on her commitment to make Boston a Green New Deal City, Mayor Michelle Wu and the Public Works Department announced that a curbside food waste collection program with rolling online enrollment is now available. Food waste collection will align with residents’ scheduled trash and recycling collection days. This program will reduce the City’s reliance on landfills and incinerators, and make it more convenient for Boston residents to dispose of their household food waste. The food waste, which will be collected through a partnership between Garbage to Garden and Save That Stuff, will be sent to Save that Stuff’s composting site in West Bridgewater to be turned into compost that will be made available to Boston parks, gardens, and schools, and sent to Waste Management’s CORe Facility in Charlestown where it will be made into clean energy. Learn more on the city’s website.

Registration open for Boston Neighborhood Soccer League High School Division

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with Boston Scores has announced that registration is now open for the 2022 Boston Neighborhood Soccer League High School Division.

This five-week, 7 v 7 league offers high school age soccer players in grades 9 to 12 the opportunity to compete against each other and develop their skills. Teams will play two games a week.

Pre-registration is required. Coaches can register their teams online at: boston.gov/sports.

For more information about BNSL, contact Woodley Auguste at (617) 961-3084 or email [email protected]

The Parks Department also hosts Boston Neighborhood Soccer Clinics for younger players ages 7 to 14 at the Department’s Summer Sports Centers from July 5 to August 19. Visit boston.gov/sports to register for this free summer drop-off sports and enrichment program.

Celebrating 4th of July with Boston Harborfest

With events stretching from Downtown Crossing to the North End and from the Boston Common to Boston Harbor, the 40th edition of Boston Harborfest runs July 1-4, 2022 and remains the country’s largest – and Boston’s most expansive – Fourth of July celebration. Local and international leaders will oversee military music and pageantry during kick-off events in Downtown Crossing July 1. Harborfest highlights include a spectacular concert and fireworks display July 2 at Christopher Columbus Park, a turn-around sail of the USS Constitution in Boston Harbor and family-friendly events daily (full schedule below). Boston Harborfest ends July 4 with a 1 PM reading of an historic Frederick Douglass speech and a free ice cream social in Downtown Crossing.

Boston Harborfest is a collaboration between the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau (GBCVB), the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District (Downtown Boston BID) and Conventures, Inc. Partners include the City of Boston Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports & Entertainment, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, Friends of Christopher Columbus Park, as well as the Freedom Trail Foundation and many sites along it.

Events happen each day; an updated schedule can be found at bostonharborfest.com/schedule.