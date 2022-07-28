Suspect Arrested in Connection With Non-Fatal Shooting Outside MFA, Puts Museum on Lockdown

A suspect was arrested in connection with a non-fatal shooting on Saturday morning outside the Museum of Fine Arts, putting the museum on temporary lockdown.

At about 11:11 a.m. on July 23, officers assigned to District D-4 responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 491 Huntington Ave. and located an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Boston Police. The victim was quickly transported by Boston EMS to a local area hospital for treatment of injuries, which were considered to be non-life-threatening at that time. As a result of the investigation on scene, responding officers were provided with a suspect description, leading to the stop of Marcello Holliday, 27, of Boston, in front of BPD Headquarters located at 1 Schroeder Plaza.

Holliday was placed in custody without incident and will appear in Roxbury District Court on charges of assault to murder while armed, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm, according to Boston Police.

The MFA doors locked its doors for about an hour on Saturday following the shooting as visitors and staff were advised to “remain in a safe location,” according to The Boston Globe. The museum reopened that day at about 12:30 p.m.

In a statement, Superintendent in Chief Gregory Long said, “These arrests speak to the tireless work being done by the men and women of the Boston Police Department as they continue to remove illegal firearms from our neighborhoods in spite of the many dangers they face on a daily basis.”

Likewise, Mayor Michelle Wu said, “Our Boston police officers have been doing the tough and impactful work, day and night, of taking illegal guns off our streets. I’m grateful for the officers responding quickly today at the MFA, from the immediate coordination with community partners to swift action identifying those involved and keeping our residents and visitors safe.”