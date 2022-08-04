Developers File Letter of Intent for Two Seven-Story Buildings on Park Drive

Transom Real Estate, LLC and Harbor Run Development filed a Letter of Intent (LOI) last week with the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) regarding their proposed project to construct two new seven-story buildings for 111 residential units at 165 Park Dr., and is adjacent to the Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral, which will remain.

According to the LOI, the proposed project will be constructed in the rear of 165 Park Dr. On an approximately 60,753 square foot parcel.

The letter also states that “The Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral and our team have worked closely to ensure that the project:

• Allows for the long-term continuation of the Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral, including important repairs and adjacent landscaping improvements to support the Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral and beautify the neighborhood; and

• Adds a significant number of affordable units to the Fenway neighborhood—as the proponent is exploring innovative partnership approaches that could provide more affordable units than would otherwise be feasible, with the goal of creating a mixed-income project that will add significant new residential opportunities in the Fenway for a variety of income levels.”

When complete, the project is expected to be 108,000 gross square feet, and “a significant portion” of the 111 units will be income-restricted. Up to four parking spaces are also proposed, along with a car share service for residents of the building.

The letter states that “The Project has been designed to comply with existing use and dimensional zoning requirements applicable to the Project Site.”

It continues, “We have taken, and will continue to undertake, great care to ensure that the Project’s design will be worthy of its prominent location in Fenway neighborhood. Holy Trinity is excited to partner in this Project and to remain a vibrant and important contributor to the Fenway neighborhood.”

The developers intend on submitting a Project Notification Form for Article 80 Large Project Review for this proposal “in the coming weeks,” the letter states.

The BPDA project site for this proposal will be updated as the Article 80 process progresses, and will provide opportunities for the public to learn more and comment on this project.