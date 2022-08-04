News Friends of the Public Garden’s Summer Party Return After Three-Year Hiatus by The Boston Sun Staff • August 4, 2022 • 0 Comments The Friends of the Public Garden’s Summer Party returned July 27 after a three-year hiatus. More than 150 people gathered to take in the UMass Club’s stunning 32nd floor view of the parks. It was wonderful to reconnect with old friends, meet new ones, and enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres while taking in a gorgeous sunset over the three parks. The funds raised will support the ongoing care of the Boston Common, Public Garden and Commonwealth Avenue Mall, and the Friends extended a special thank you to sponsor Cambridge Trust for their support. President Liz Vizza and Board Chair Leslie Singleton Adam welcome guests and thank them for supporting the parks. Shown above, Host Committee members Kenda Coleman, Meg McClafferty, Courtney Barry, and Gloria Coleman.