Wu Announces Margaret Van Scoy As New Neighborhood Liaison for Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Fenway-Kenmore, and Mission Hill

Mayor Michelle Wu has announced the appointment of Margaret “Maggie” Van Scoy as the neighborhood liaison for Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Fenway-Kenmore, and Mission Hill for the Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS). She will serve as the primary contact for constituents and businesses in these neighborhoods looking to connect with the Mayor’s Office, and will facilitate the delivery of services in collaboration with City departments.

“Maggie has been a champion for a greener future for Boston and affordable public transportation since my days on the City Council. She brings this knowledge of the challenges facing our City to her new role as an ONS liaison,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I look forward to seeing her strengthen connections between City services and the residents of some of our most historic neighborhoods.”

“ONS is so lucky to have Maggie join the team,” said Director of Neighborhood Services Enrique Pepen. “Her passion for community advocacy and commitment to service is indicative of the great work she’ll do on behalf of our office. I know her residents will be in good hands.”

The Office of Neighborhood Services liaisons play an integral role in connecting residents to City services and resources by facilitating citizen input in all aspects of local government through service requests, attending neighborhood meetings, and emergency responses.

Margaret Van Scoy was born and raised in San Luis Obispo, California. She attended Tufts University and graduated with a Bachelors in International Relations and a minor in economics. While at Tufts, Van Scoy interned for then City Councilor Michelle Wu. During that time, she worked on various initiatives to address equity issues in the City including Boston’s Green New Deal — a plan to mitigate the threat of climate change in Boston, and the #unfairhikes direct action — a city-wide movement made up of 300 volunteers and 50 elected officials rallying for affordable public transit and calling for action regarding safety concerns on the MBTA. She then went on to serve with the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) co-leading a team of ten young adults providing disaster relief services across the southern region of the United States.

“I am honored to work under the Wu administration to serve the residents of Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Mission Hill, and Fenway-Kenmore,” said Margaret Van Scoy. “I am excited to be back in Boston’s City Hall and am ready to meet with residents, strengthen community partnerships, and promote equity, inclusion, and sustainability within the city.”

Outside of work, Van Scoy enjoys going to yoga classes, walking the Esplanade with friends, reading at Boston Public Library branches, and trying pizza places around the City.