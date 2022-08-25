News Pedestrians Take Over the Road For Open Newbury Street by The Boston Sun Staff • August 25, 2022 • 0 Comments Open Newbury Street this past weekend was a phenomenal success. The street was filled with pedestrians taking advantage of the expanded walking space, as well as a variety of many fun activities, entertainment, and more. Berklee students Abby Conlin and Katie Davis perform a micro-festival in front of Eva, a musical staple every Sunday.. Keytar Bear makes an appearance bringing some music to the soundtrack of Open Newbury Street.