News

Pedestrians Take Over the Road For Open Newbury Street

by  •  • 0 Comments
Open Newbury Street this past weekend was a phenomenal success. The street was filled with pedestrians taking advantage of the expanded walking space, as well as a variety of many fun activities, entertainment, and more.
Berklee students Abby Conlin and Katie Davis perform a micro-festival in front of Eva, a musical staple every Sunday..
Keytar Bear makes an appearance bringing some music to the soundtrack of Open Newbury Street.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.