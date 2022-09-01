Positive COVID Tests Increase in the Fenway While Dropping in Nearby Neighborhoods

The rate of Fenway residents testing positive for COVID-19 was up from a week earlier as the positive rates in the South End, as well as in the Back Bay and nearby neighborhoods, continues to fall. According to data released by the Boston Public Health Commission, 356 Fenway residents were tested for covid between Aug. 16 and Aug. 22, with 9.3 percent, or 33 individuals, testing positive for the virus. This was a significant increase from the prior week of Aug. 9-15, when 6.2 percent, or 24 of the 388 individuals tested were positive for the virus. In the South End, 7.1 percent, or 37 of the 533 individuals tested between Aug. 16 and 22 were positive for the virus, which was down from the week of Aug. 9-15, when 8.0 percent, or 39 of the 490 individuals tested were positive for the virus. In all, 614 residents of the Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Downtown, the North End, and West End were tested for covid between Aug. 16 and Aug. 22, with around 6.3 percent, or 39 individuals, testing positive for the virus. This was down from the prior week of Aug. 9-15, when 7.6 percent, or 46 of the 602 individuals tested were positive for the virus. Citywide, 8,750 residents were tested for covid between Aug.16-23, with 7.8 percent, or 682 individuals, testing positive for the virus. This was a slight decrease from the prior week of Aug. 9-15, when 7.4 percent, or 664 individuals, of the 8,931 individuals tested citywide were positive for the virus.