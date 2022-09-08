Boston Voters Let Their Preferences Be Heard

After the votes were tallied in the Sept. 6 state primary, Democrat Maura Healey, who will face off with Republican Geoff Diehl in the gubernatorial race in the November general election, was also the preferred candidate among Boston voters.

According to the City of Boston’s unofficial election results, Attorney General Healey received nearly 80 percent of the ballot, or 58,749 of the 73,593 votes cast, in the Democratic race for the seat, as of around 3:26 a.m. on Sept. 7, with nearly all of the precincts statewide reporting their results. Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz trailed with nearly 20 percent of the ballot, or 14,471 votes cast citywide. (Sen. Chang-Diaz had previously out of the election, although her name still appeared on the ballot).

Democratic Candidate for Governor Maura Healey.

For the Republic gubernatorial race, former state representative Geoff Diehl was the favorite candidate among Boston voters, receiving 56 percent of the ballot, or 4,123 votes cast citywide. Chris Doughty received nearly 44 percent of the ballot, or 3,220 votes cast citywide in the race.

In the Democratic race for lieutenant governor, Kimberly Driscoll was the top candidate citywide, receiving nearly 50 precent of the ballot or 33,507 ballots cast. Trailing Driscoll were Tami Gouveia, who received slightly more than 25 percent of the ballot, or 16,958 votes cast citywide; and Eric P. Lesser, with around 24 percent of the ballot, or 16,444 votes cast citywide.

In the Republican race for the lieutenant governor’s race, Leah Allen received around 51 percent of the ballot, or 3,383 votes cast citywide, edging out Kate Campandale, who received nearly 48 percent of the ballot, or 3,146 votes cast citywide.

In the Democratic race for attorney general, Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor and one-time mayoral candidate, received nearly 69 precent of the ballot, or 50,019 votes cast citywide. Shannon Liss-Riordan, a labor attorney who was a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in the 2020 election, trailed Campbell, with around 23 percent of the ballot, or 16,650 votes cast citywide. Quentin Palfrey, who once led the health care division in the Attorney General’ Office and served as general counsel in the U.S. Commerce Department under President Biden, and was also an unsuccessful candidate in the 2018 lieutenant governor’s race, received more than 8 precent of the ballot, or 6,093 votes cast citywide, to place third in the race. (Althiough Palfery’s name still appeaed on the ballot, he had already withdrawn and endorsed Campbell for the seat.)

In the November general election, Campbell will face off with James R. McMahon III, who ran unopposed as the Republican candidate for attorney general in the Sept. 6 primary.

Incumbent Secretary of State Bill Galvin was the top vote-getter citywide in the Democratic race for that seat, earning 55 percent of the ballot, or 40,684 votes cast citywide. Tanisha Sullivan, president of the Boston chapter of the NAACP, trailed Galvin, with around 44 precent of the ballot, or 32,643 votes cast citywide.

In November, Galvin will face off against Rayla Campbell, who ran unopposed as the Republican candidate for Secretary of State in the Sept. 6 primary.

In the race for State Auditor, Chris Dempsey was the top Democratic candidate citywide, earning more than 57 percent of the ballot, or 37,545 votes, while his challenger, Diana Dizoglio, received 42 percent of the ballot, or 27,893 votes cast citywide. This came in contrast to the results of the race statewide, with the victorious Dizoglio earning nearly 54 percent of the ballot statewide, according to Associated Press’s unofficial election results.

In the highly charged Democratic race for Suffolk County district attorney , Kevin Hayden, who was appointed to the role by Gov. Charlie Baker after Rachel Rollins stepped down from the seat, earned 53 percent of the ballot, or 36,948 votes cast citywide. City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo trailed Hayden, with nearly 46 precent of the ballot, or 32,004 votes cast citywide.

In the Democratic race for sheriff of Suffolk County, incumbent Steven Tompkins received nearly 59 percent of the ballot, or 38,513 votes cast citywide, to best Sandy Zamor-Calixte, who received almost 41 percent of the ballot, or 26,940 votes cast citywide.