South End Soccer To Host Annual Swings for Unity Fundraising Golf Tournament

Special to the Sun

The Swings for Unity golf tournament is South End Soccer’s annual tournament, aimed at garnering awareness and funds to support our mission. After raising over $25,000 in last year’s inaugural tournament, South End Soccer is excited to build upon their success in the 2022 tournament as sponsors, stakeholders, local business owners, and SES parents alike unite around the common goal of strengthening community and creating equity in youth soccer.

A scene from a previous Swings for Unity golf tournament.

The scramble-style tournament will take place at the William J. Devine Golf Course at Franklin Park, with an 8:00 AM shotgun start on Friday, September 16. And, if you weren’t already on board, Swings for Unity golfers have the exciting opportunity to win $10,000 if they get a hole in one on hole 4. You can’t pass up that chance – grab your spot today!

South End Soccer was created in 2008 to address the inequity and inaccessibility of youth soccer in America. The pay to play model of youth sports imposes an extreme ﬁnancial burden on families and thus excludes many from engaging in organized sport. In response, SES oﬀers free programming for youth in Boston regardless of socioeconomic status or prior experience. Their unique model aims to eliminate the ﬁnancial barrier incorporated into most youth sports programs, and to create an inclusive culture by uniting families of varying economic backgrounds, cultures, races, ethnicities, and religions. They believe that soccer, the world’s most popular and universal sport, has the power to build and strengthen community.

South End Soccer’s funding framework relies on key fundraising events, one of which is right around the corner.

Not a golfer? Join us after the round for our luncheon at the clubhouse! We’re offering exclusive auction packages you’ll be sure to bid on, raffle prizes you wouldn’t want to miss, and of course, great food.