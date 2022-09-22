News in Brief

Bay Village Neighborhood Block Party Coming Sept. 22 to Melrose Street

The 50th annual Bay Village Neighborhood Block Party takes place on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Melrose Street between Church and Arlington streets (In the event of rain, the Block Party will take place inside the Revere Hotel instead.)

Dinner will be catered by Maggiano’s with vegan and vegetarian options available. There will be a 50/50 raffle (cash only) with donations going to the Greater Boston Food Bank. Additional raffle prize includes a one night’s stay at the Revere. Donations will also be accepted for the Animal Rescue League (i.e. toys, treats, towels, blankets, linens, checks).

Tickets are $30 each general admission and $25 each for Bay Village Neighborhood Association members. Discounted tickets for seniors (65+), students, and children 14 and older are $15. Children 13 and under are free.

Visit https://www.bayvillage.net/event-4776941 for more information.

Emerald Necklace Parkfest Set for Sept. 24

The Emerald Necklace Parkfest, sponsored by the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1-6 p.m. along all 5.5 miles of the Emerald Necklace, including Charlesgate Park, Back Bay Fens, Riverway, Olmsted Park, Jamaica Pond, Arnold Arboretum, and Franklin Park. The event commemorates the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted. (Rain date: Sunday, Sept. 25.)

Visit https://www.emeraldnecklace.org/event/emerald-necklace-parkfest/ for more information.

Open Newbury Closes Out Season on Sept. 25

Newbury Street be transformed into a pedestrian-only walkway for the sixth and final Open Newbury event of the season on Sept. 25.

Newbury Street will be open to pedestrians and closed to motor vehicles from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue for the event. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets, with enforcement beginning at 5 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change, according to the city.

The public is encouraged to utilize public transportation, in addition to bicycling and walking. For more information, visit the event’s website at boston.gov/open-newbury.

Peters Park Cleanup

The Friends of Peters Park is organizing a volunteer beautification day for Peters Park on Saturday, October 1 from 9-12 in the morning.

• Coffee and donuts will be provided by Dunkin’ Donuts on Washington St.

• Tools will be provided. Bring garden gloves if you have them.

• Meet on the open lawn next to the Dog Park.

• Kids are welcome.

• We will be planting fall mums in the planters and beds, changing from the spring petunias.

ABCD South End Seeking New Members for Advisory Board

The ABCD South End Neighborhood Service Center is seeking new members for their Advisory Board. Operations Manager Elizabeth Fowler sent us the following description of the board’s purpose and duties:

The purpose of our advisory board is to advise on policy and direction and to assist with the general promotion of ABCD South End NSC so as to support the organization’s mission and needs. The advisory board meets on a bi-monthly basis. Meeting days and times will depend on the availability of our new board members. The length of the term is one year with the option to renew.

The responsibilities include:

• Advise on mission and priorities

• Provide direction on policies and procedures

• Organization of the Advisory Board, officers, and committees

• Review of organizational, programmatic, and monitoring reports

• Promotion of the organization

• Advise on program planning and evaluation

• Fundraising and outreach to the community

• Provide direction on community needs and issues

If you are interested, contact Elizabeth Fowler via email at [email protected] or by phone at 617-548-0278 with any questions.

Registration Now Open for Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk

Registration is now open for the 2022 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, Oct. 2, with funds raised at the event going to support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Participants will have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: the 5K Walk (3.1 miles from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute); the 10K Walk (6.2 miles from Newton);

the Half Marathon Walk (13.1 miles from Wellesley) ; or the

Marathon Walk (26.2 miles from Hopkinton).

Whatever route walkers choose, participants will be treated to 12 refueling stations as well as poster-sized photographs of patients – Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes – displayed at each mile and half-mile marker as inspiration. All four routes of the Jimmy Fund Walk end at the Copley Square Finish Line with a celebration complete with food, music, and a speaking program.

If walkers wish to participate a bit closer to home, the Jimmy Fund Walk has flexible opportunities. Participants can also join the event virtually by “walking their way” from wherever they are most comfortable—in their neighborhood, on a favorite hiking trail, or on a treadmill at home. Virtual programming and supporting materials will be available.

The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history. For additional information please email [email protected] or call 866-531-9255.

To register for the Jimmy Fund Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.

Charlesgate Alliance Meet-and-Greet Coming Oct. 1 to Cornwall’s

The Charlesgate Alliance will hold a meet-and-greet on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Cornwall’s at 644 Beacon St.

Join your neighbors from Back Bay, Kenmore, and Fenway for signature cocktails, beer, wine, and hors d’oeuvres.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at https://www.emeraldnecklace.org/event/charlesgate-alliance-meet-greet/.