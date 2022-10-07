News Bay Village Block Party Turns 50 by The Boston Sun Staff • October 7, 2022 • 0 Comments The Bay Village Block Party celebrated its 50th anniversary recently Shown above, neighbors enjoy their food and some mingling at the Revere Hotel. With only hours notice, the Revere Hotel was happy to offer its space for the Bay Village Block Party to use when inclement weather made the outdoor neighborhood gathering unfeasible. Bay Village Neighborhood Association President Tom Perkins reads an official Proclamation from Boston City Council President Ed Flynn. See more photos on Page Δ.