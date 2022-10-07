Boston Traffic Advisory for Weekend

Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures. People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Boston 10K for Women – Saturday, October 8, 2022

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Friday & Saturday” signs on the following street:

• Beacon Street, South side (Boston Public Garden side), from Charles Street to opposite Brimmer Street

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Saturday” signs on the following streets:

• Beacon Street, Both sides, from Charles Street to Clarendon Street, excluding the section of Beacon Street referenced above (Charles Street to Brimmer Street, Public Garden side).

• Boylston Street, North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street.

• Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street.