Mayor Wu Announces Inaugural Cohort of Black Men Lead Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the first cohort of Black Men Lead Boston, a new program launched by the Mayor’s Office of Black Male Advancement (BMA). This program is designed for Black men between the ages of 18 and 35 in Boston who want to become more civically engaged and leaders in their communities. Black Men Lead Boston includes an 8-week fall course for 24 selected residents. An additional course for the spring will be announced at a later date in the coming months.

“Black Men Lead Boston will deepen our partnerships to empower Black men in our city and expand civic leadership,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re thrilled to launch the first cohort of this program as another critical step to truly connect with and serve Black men and boys across all of our neighborhoods. I’m grateful to the Office of Black Male Advancement’s for their critical work and looking forward to the cohort’s impact across our communities”

“We are excited to launch Black Men Lead Boston,” said Frank Farrow, Executive Director of Black Male Advancement. “As we work to collectively build a more equitable Boston, it is important that we provide opportunities for Black men to really build and connect with each other. This new program will support the advancement of Black men in Boston, ensuring that they are equipped to be more civically involved and lead in their communities.”

The fall 2022 course of Black Men Lead Boston launched on October 11 and runs through December 6. The cohort will learn skills, knowledge, and practical experience through weekly hour-long sessions to organize their communities for social change. They will also meet with key City of Boston officials and members of the Black Men and Boys Commission to learn how to effectively navigate local government, access crucial city services and ways to make an impact in the city.

Black Men Lead Boston 2022 Fall Cohort

• Josiah Beech, Dorchester

• Ronald Bernard, South Boston

• Derrell Black, Dorchester

• Mick Brunache, Hyde Park

• Jefferson Casseus, Roslindale

• Timothy Fitzgerald, Hyde Park

• David Foy, Roxbury

• Garth French, Dorchester

• Christopher Goffigan,

Roxbury

• Percy Hughes, Roxbury

• Sirak Kurban, Roxbury

• Shaun Leonard, Jamaica Plain

• Jonathan P. Long, Hyde Park

• Herb Lozano, Dorchester

• Marquis Meca, Roslindale

• Mohamed Mohamed,

Hyde Park

• Ayomide Olumuyiwa,

Dorchester

• Edosa Osemwegie, Mattapan

• Durrell A. Queen, Roxbury

• O’Shinga RamaShinga,

South End

• Deryck Reid, Dorchester

• Marlon Solomon, Hyde Park

• Lamont Thomas, Roxbury

• Frank Wilburn, Dorchester “I’m grateful to The Mayor’s Office of Black Male Advancement for the opportunity to be an inaugural member of the Black Men Lead Boston program,” said Mohamed Mohamed, Hyde Park resident and Bunker Hill Community College student. “As a young person, I’m excited to be a voice for other young men and make a change in the educational outcomes of Black men in Boston. My experience and expertise as a graduate of the Boston Public Schools system and current student of the Boston community college system will make me a valuable leader in organizing on behalf of Black men and boys in the City of Boston.” The goal of this program is for each cohort participant to be in a better position to organize their communities for social change. Upon completion of this program, participants will share what they learned with others and become more civically active in their communities on issues that matter to them. The program’s sessions will be developed and facilitated by The Davis System LLC, which provides grassroots organizing strategy to individuals, organizations and communities across the country. “It’s an honor to have the opportunity and responsibility to work with the Office of Black Male Advancement on their Black Men Lead Program,” said Anthony Davis, Jr., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Davis System, LLC. “The participants in this inaugural cohort are passionate about a variety of issues, and we look forward to equipping them with the skills and tools to advocate for the change they wish to see in their communities.” Sessions, developed by the Davis System LLC, will focus on developing civic leadership, organizing community, public communication and more. The Mayor’s Office of Black Male Advancement works to empower Black men & boys and to ensure they have equitable access to opportunities in the City. In partnership with the BPDA’s Research Division, Black Male Advancement recently released the report The State of Black Males in Boston, which will guide the office’s efforts to dismantle the systemic barriers to the advancement of Black Men in Boston. BMA also focuses on policies, programs, resources, and local and national partnerships. Additionally, the office directs and supports the efforts of the Black Men and Boys Commission and My Brother’s Keeper Boston.