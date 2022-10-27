‘The New Worlds’ Exhibition Opens to Fanfare

Special to Sun

“The New Worlds: Women to Watch” exhibition opened at Gallery Kayafas on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Pictured, left to right, are: Lisa Tung, Woomin Kim, Candice Smith Corby, Ceci Mendez-Ortiz, Chandra Mendez-Ortiz, Arlette Kayafas, and Daniela Rivera.

​An audience of almost 100 gathered to view artwork by the five nominated artists: Candice Smith Corby, Woomin Kim, Ceci Méndez-Ortiz, Chandra Méndez-Ortiz, and Daniela Rivera, and to hear from gallery owner Arlette Kayafas; Sarah Treco, President of the Massachusetts State Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts (MA-NMWA); Grace DeWitt, National and International Outreach Programs Coordinator for the National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA); and the exhibition’s nominating curator, Lisa Tung, Artistic and Executive Director of the MassArt Art Museum (MAAM).

​The sold-out audience included Mary Grant and Brenda Molife, the new President and Provost of MassArt; Jessica May, Managing Director of Art and Exhibitions and Artistic Director of deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum; and Kara Elliott-Ortega, Mayor’s Office, Chief of the Office for Arts & Culture, Boston, and past NMWA Women to Watch artists Tia Dale (Heavy Metal, 2018) and Rebecca Hutchinson (Organic Matters, 2015), among many others.

​“It has been an extremely successful show, with multiple works in the exhibition already sold, and at least one artist receiving a commission for new work,” according to Treco.

​The exhibition continues until Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at Gallery Kayafas, 450 Harrison Ave., SOWA