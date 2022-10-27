‘The New Worlds’ Exhibition Opens to Fanfare

Special to Sun
“The New Worlds: Women to Watch” exhibition opened at Gallery Kayafas on Thursday, Oct. 20.
An audience of almost 100 gathered to view artwork by the five nominated artists: Candice Smith Corby, Woomin Kim, Ceci Méndez-Ortiz, Chandra Méndez-Ortiz, and Daniela Rivera, and to hear from gallery owner Arlette Kayafas; Sarah Treco, President of the Massachusetts State Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts (MA-NMWA); Grace DeWitt, National and International Outreach Programs Coordinator for the National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA); and the exhibition’s nominating curator, Lisa Tung, Artistic and Executive Director of the MassArt Art Museum (MAAM).
The sold-out audience included Mary Grant and Brenda Molife, the new President and Provost of MassArt; Jessica May, Managing Director of Art and Exhibitions and Artistic Director of deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum; and Kara Elliott-Ortega, Mayor’s Office, Chief of the Office for Arts & Culture, Boston, and past NMWA Women to Watch artists Tia Dale (Heavy Metal, 2018) and Rebecca Hutchinson (Organic Matters, 2015), among many others.
“It has been an extremely successful show, with multiple works in the exhibition already sold, and at least one artist receiving a commission for new work,” according to Treco.
The exhibition continues until Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at Gallery Kayafas, 450 Harrison Ave., SOWA