Historic $30 Million Matching Donation To Support Boston’s Cathedral High School Scholars

Special to the Sun

Boston’s Cathedral High School (CHS), is proud to announce the Adopt-A-Student Foundation (AASF) is the recipient of an incredibly generous and historically monumental matching gift of $30 million made in support of Cathedral’s transformational and enduring mission. The extraordinary $30 million gift has been made by a CHS alumnus and longtime supporter who believes in providing the same life-changing quality Catholic education that he was given many years ago. The match announcement was shared along with the launch of a $60 million fundraising campaign entitled the Cathedral Now, Cathedral Forever campaign on October 27, 2022, at the annual AASF Gala at the Seaport Hotel in Boston.

Students Pictured (left to right): Kendra Preval -12th, Joanna Agblekpe -12th, Takaya-11th, Kaleb Sawyer-

11th, Jonas Pena-11th, Laura Agblekpe-11th, Sincere Tavarez-12th, Princess Charleston-12th, Carollyn Then Castillo-11th, Elijah Byrd-12th, Jasmani Teixeira-12th, Andrew Hedgepath-11th, Britney Ishamael-12th.

The $60 million goal is inclusive of the $30 million match. This remarkable commitment of a $30 million donation reinforces the steadfast connection that donors have with CHS. This support will directly impact future CHS scholars who may otherwise not have access to a high quality and faith-based education that lies beyond many families’ financial reach. The anonymous donor noted that the values CHS has always instilled in students has helped to guide career choices, successes, and philanthropic leadership throughout their lives, inspiring a desire and sense of responsibility to help others.

Dan Carmody, CHS President, said, “This unprecedented generosity will transform the lives of decades of Cathedral students to come. The fact that it comes from a Cathedral alumnus, quietly and humbly, only illustrates the incredible, life-changing impact of our mission. Providing access to a strong, rigorous Catholic education, and to a loving, supportive community has never been more important. For families who would otherwise not have the opportunity, the impact of this matching gift is a true game-changer and allows us to continue our mission. I could never express enough gratitude for what this means for our Cathedral scholars, families and entire school community.”

Carmody continued, “Cathedral’s future is incredibly bright, fueled by this $30 million match, and our ‘Cathedral Now, Cathedral Forever’ campaign that seeks to endow the school for the next century. Our future goals include prioritizing educational access to low-income families, recruiting and retaining top educators, delivering on dynamic programming, and maintaining a prestigious campus in the South End.”

If you are interested in learning more about the campaign, please contact Paula Prifti Weafer, Director, Cathedral Now, Cathedral Forever campaign at 617.542.2325 x104 or [email protected], or visit www.cathedralhighschool.net/CHSForever.

Campaign co-chair and Cathedral Board of Trustee member, John Drew, said, “The dedication of Cathedral students is made clear by how they have excelled, with 100 percent graduating and being accepted to college for nearly 20 consecutive years. Beyond college, our students have become leaders in their communities, professions, and cultures around the world. Because of our generous supporters, finances do not have to be a barrier to a quality education and Cathedral graduates continue to change the world.”

To date, Cathedral has raised $15 million towards the goal of $30 million in order to activate the full $30 million match.