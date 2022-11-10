News Veterans Day Parade in Boston by The Boston Sun Staff • November 10, 2022 • 0 Comments Boston Veterans Services Commissioner Robert Santiago (right) with two Heroes Square Families: Mark and Denise Dalton from Dorchester hold a sign honoring their uncle William Dalton Army, was killed Dec 24 1944 during WW2. Kathy and Eric Redgate from Falmouth hold a portrait of as well as a sign honoring their uncle Thomas Redgate. He was KIA during the Korean War. His remains were returned after 71 years. The West Point Band marches on Boylston Street. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu speaks with Chief Marshall of the Parade Major General Alan Pepin.