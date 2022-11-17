City of Boston Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures. People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Back Bay/ Beacon Hill

Camp Harbor View Citython 5K – Saturday, November 19, 2022

The annual running of the Camp Harbor View Citython 5K will begin on Charles Street between the Public Garden and Boston Common. The route will follow Beacon Street to Arlington Street to Commonwealth Avenue outbound, turning around at Charlesgate West and returning by Commonwealth Avenue inbound. Parking restrictions and possible street closures will be in effect to accommodate the runners.

Parking restrictions will be in effect from 12 AM-12 PM on the following streets:

• Arlington Street, Both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue inbound.

• Beacon Street, South side (Public Garden side), from Charles Street to Arlington Street.

• Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Bay Village

Neighborhood Fall Clean-Up – Saturday, November 19, 2022

The clean-up program is scheduled from 8:00 AM to Noon. Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

• Arlington Street, Both sides, from Stuart Street to Marginal Road

• Broadway, Both sides, from Melrose Street to Piedmont Street

• Charles Street South, West side (odd side), from Tremont Street/Jefferson Street to Stuart Street

• Church Street, Both sides, from Stuart Street to Tremont Street

• Cortes Street, Both sides, from Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

• Fayette Street, Both sides, from Charles Street South to Marginal Road

• Isabella Street, Both sides, from Arlington Street to Columbus Avenue

• Marginal Road, Both sides, from Tremont Street to Arlington Street

• Melrose Street, Both sides, from Charles Street South to Arlington Street

• Piedmont Street, Both sides, from Arlington Street to Broadway

• Shawmut Street, Both sides, from Church Street to Broadway

• Tremont Street, West side (odd side), from Marginal Road to Jefferson Street/Charles Street South • Winchester Street, Both sides, from Broadway to Arlington Street