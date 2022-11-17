News in Brief

Women’s Lunch Place Fundraiser Set for Nov. 17

The Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay is teaming with the Women’s Lunch Place (WLP), a women’s day shelter on Newbury Street, to present their second Harvest Festival on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Women’s Lunch Place at 67 Newbury St.

This year’s joint benefit will feature music, a silent auction, a cocktail reception, and dinner, with proceeds going to support NABB’s civic work on homelessness, affordable housing, safety, and other civic issues, as well as WLP’s services for homeless and at-risk women.

Individual tickets are $125, and sponsorships begin at $2,000.

Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/nabb) for more details, including sponsorships, suggested auction items to donate, and to purchase tickets.

Book Launch Set for Nov. 19 at More Than Words Bookstore

Kim Samuel is launching her new book “On Belonging: Finding Connection in an Age of Isolation” (Abrams Press) with an event on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m.

At More Than Words Bookstore at 242 East Berkley St.

Samuel is the founder of the Samuel Centre for Social Connectedness, Fulbright Canada Ambassador for diversity and social connectedness, and Visiting Scholar at the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative.

In an age of social, economic, and ecological disconnection, what does it mean to belong? “On Belonging: Finding Connection” in an Age of Isolation is an exploration of the crisis of social isolation and of the fundamental human right to belong. It considers belonging across four core dimensions: in our relationships with other people, in our rootedness in nature, in our ability to influence political and economic decision-making, and in our finding of meaning and purpose in our lives, with lessons on how to create communities centered on human connection.

Emerald Necklace Conservancy to Light Charlesgate Park Trees Green on Dec. 1

In conjunction with the annual tree lighting on Boston Common and the tree lighting along Commonwealth Avenue Mall, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy will once again bring light to Charlesgate Park by illuminating 10 trees in green.

The lighting will take place on Thursday Dec. 1, at approximately 8 p.m. at the Charlesgate Park trees, located on Commonwealth Avenue between Charlesgate East and Charlesgate West. The trees will remain lit each evening through next March.

The lighting of Charlesgate Park began in 2021 and the Emerald Necklace Conservancy is excited to bring its signature emerald-green color lighting to the park again this winter. Complementing the annual lighting of the Commonwealth Avenue Mall, 10 Japanese zelkova trees will be lit at Charlesgate and adorned with green lights to distinguish Charlesgate as the connecting point between the Commonwealth Avenue Mall and the rest of the Emerald Necklace, and to raise awareness of the ongoing efforts to restore Charlesgate Park.

Visit https://www.emeraldnecklace.org/charlesgate-lights/ for more information.

Worcester Square Tree-Lighting Set for Sunday, Dec. 4

The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association will be holding its 58th annual Tree Lighting Celebration on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. at Worcester Square Park.

Join your neighbors for an evening of live music, refreshments, and merriment. Penni Layne and the Wonder Boys will play holiday classics while Santa Claus will bring the toys and joy. Visit facebook.com/WorcesterSquare for more information.