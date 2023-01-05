BPD: District D-4 Sees 8-Percent Drop in Part One Crime in ’22 From Previous Year

District D-4 saw an 8-percent drop in Part One crime in 2022 from the previous year, according to Boston Police.

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of last year, 2,505 incidents of Part One crime were reported in in the district, which includes the Back Bay, South End, Lower Roxbury, and the Fenway, compared with 2,714 incidents during the same timeframe in 2021.

2022 also saw a nearly 17-percent drop in Part One crime in the district from the five-year average of 3,016 incidents.

Part One crime includes violent crimes (homicide; rape and attempted rape; robbery and attempted robbery; and aggravated assault), as well as property crimes (burglary and attempted burglary; larceny and attempted larceny; and vehicle theft and attempted vehicle theft).

Five homicides were reported in the district last year as opposed to only one in ’21, while two was the five-year average in this category.

Rapes and attempted rapes were down almost 47 percent, with 16 in ’22, compared to 30 the previous year; the five-year average in this category was 28 incidents.

In contrast, robberies and attempted robberies were up nearly 16 percent as the number climbed to 104 last year from 90 in ’21; the five-year average in this category was 129 incidents.

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault saw a more than 4 percent increase, with 47 incidents in ’22, compared to 45 the previous year; the five-year average in this category was 50 incidents.

Likewise, incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault were up more than 7 percent as the number climbed to 174 last year from 162 in ’21; the five-year average in this category was 219 incidents.

Commercial burglaries were up nearly 22 percent as the number climbed to 62 in ’22 from 51 the previous year, while the five-year average was 84 incidents.

In contrast, residential burglaries were down around 33 percent, with 70 incidents in ’22, compared to 105 the previous year; the five-year average for this category was 148 incidents.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle saw a nearly 23 percent decline as the number dropped to 323 last year from 419 in ’21; the five-year average in this category was 457 incidents.

Other larcenies were down nearly 7 percent, with 1,532 incidents in ’22, compared to 1,645 the previous year; the five-year average in this category was 1,879 incidents.

Auto theft was up almost 4 percent as the number climbed to 172 last year from 166 in ’21, while 150 was the five-year average in this category.

Citywide, Part One crime was down 2 percent in ’22 as the number of incidents dropped to 14,863 from 15,087 the previous year.

2022 also saw a more than 10-percent decrease in Part One crime citywide from the five-year average of 16,533 incidents.