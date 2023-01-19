Frost Fit Winter Fitness Series Returns Jan. 28 to Esplanade

The Esplanade Association’s Frost Fit winter fitness series returns for its fifth season, kicking off Saturday, Jan. 28, on the Esplanade.

A scene from past Frost Fit fitness events with November Project on the Esplanade.

​The free fitness series for people pf all ages, abilities, and levels of fitness, created in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) and again presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, gets started with a three-hour event on Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fiedler Field. The day’s activities will include a Morning Walk with the 261 Fearless Club New England – a nonprofit organization dedicated to “female-specific running” – from 10:15-10:45 a.m., followed by a midday workout session with Lynx Fitness Club – a Back Bay-based, self-described “forward-thinking, luxury fitness club” – from 11 a.m. to noon. Complimentary hot chocolate will be available to guests between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/frost-fit-2023-launch-event-tickets-507619833587 to reserve your spot for this free event.

“We’re excited to be partnering once again with support from our presenting sponsor, Blue Cross Blue Shield Massachusetts, who have been instrumental of the continued success of the now fifth year of Frost Fit programming,” said Samuel Englert, the Esplanade Association’s programs and partnerships manager. “Their partnership and support have allowed us to continue offering free fitness programs and activities during the winter months in an effort to promote getting out on the Esplanade throughout the year.”

​Other free Frost Fit offerings will include Monday Workouts with November Project every Monday from Jan. 30 to Feb. 27. between 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at Fiedler Field. Instructors from November Project – a Boston-based, free “fitness movement” for the winter months – will be on hand to lead guests through running loops, body-weight exercises, and other energetic activities. Register for Monday Workouts with November Project at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/frost-fit-2023-monday-workouts-with-november-project-tickets-506606532777?aff=odcleoeventsincollection/.

​Also, Winter Walks: 261 Fearless Club New England take place on Tuesdays between Jan. 31 and Feb. 28 from 4 to 5 p.m. on the Hatch Shell lawn. Each walk, led by certified 261 coaches, will be 45 minutes in length and include various speeds of walking to elevate the heart rate for optimal fitness. Register for Winter Walks with 261 Fearless Clun New England at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/frost-fit-2023-261-fearless-club-new-england-tuesday-walks-tickets-506661426967?aff=odcleoeventsincollection.

​The Frost Fit series will also include Lynx Saturday Workouts on Saturdays between Feb. 4 and March 4 from 11 a.m. to noon at Fielder Field. Instructors from Lynx Fitness Club will lead participants through “45-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) classes that incorporate bodyweight strength training with high-intensity cardio bursts for maximum calorie-burning effect, set to fun and upbeat music,” according to the Esplanade Association. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/frost-fit-2023-saturday-workouts-with-lynx-tickets-506646452177?aff=odcleoeventsincollection to register for Lynx Saturday Workouts.

​For additional information on the Frost Fit winter fitness series, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/frost-fit-2023-1531439.