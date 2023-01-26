Esplanade Association Hosts Free Frost Fit Winter Series 2023 Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Special to the Sun

The Esplanade is known to be a favorite spot for many Bostonians looking for a free, safe space to exercise. The Esplanade Association (esplanadeassociation.org) is excited to announce it will be hosting their fifth season Frost Fit Winter Series 2023 Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. This outdoor winter fitness series on the Esplanade will feature a program-packed lineup of workout classes and winter activities for people of all ages, abilities, and fitness levels to enjoy.

The Winter Fitness Series will launch on January 28th at Fiedler Field with a 3-hour event featuring two workout classes, hot chocolate and swag all free to participants! Spend an hour or two learning about this year’s upcoming Frost Fit season and check out registration for classes.

From January 30 to March 4, the November Project, 261 Fearless Club New England, and Lynx Fitness Club will each hold around one class per week. While you break a sweat, you can recover with a cup of hot chocolate, and receive free swag after all the classes!

The Esplanade Association provides free programming to people in the greater-Boston community to engage their minds and bodies on the Esplanade. Frost Fit encourages people to venture outside and experience the beauty of the Esplanade in winter while beginning the new year with regular workouts. Frost Fit is created in partnership with Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

“We’re proud to partner with the Esplanade Association to offer free fitness classes throughout the winter”, said Jeff Bellows, Vice President of Corporate Citizenship and Public Affairs at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. “Being active is critical for our physical and mental health. The Frost Fit Series encourages year-round wellness by making it fun to come together as a community for some fun winter fitness along the beautiful Esplanade.”

Winter Activity Guide

As part of our Frost Fit Series presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and in partnership with REI Co-op, the Esplanade Association is encouraging residents and visitors to get outside this winter on the Esplanade with our Winter Activity Guide. From Sunday, January 29th through Sunday, March 5th (weather dependent), the first 50 people to complete at least 4 activities in the guide and bring their completed guide to the Boston/Fenway REI Co-op store will receive a free skate session and skate rentalto The Rink at 401 Park Ice Rink presented by REI located in Fenway. In addition, as part of the Winter Activity Guide, each participant can redeem one free Bluebikes ride courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts through March 31st!

Launch Event Details

Location: Fiedler Field on the Esplanade

Date: 1/28/23

Cost: FREE

Eventbrite Link: https://FrostFit-Launch-2023.eventbrite.com

Time(s): 10am-1pm

10am-10:45am – Morning walking session with 261 Fearless Club New England 10:15am-10:45am

11am-12pm – Afternoon workout session with Lynx Fitness 11:00am-12:00pm

​10:30am-12:30pm – FREE hot chocolate available!

Class Schedule

Monday Workouts with November Project

– Location: Fiedler Field

– Date/Time: Mondays, 6:30am-7:30am

– Cost: FREE

261 Fearless Club New England Tuesday Winter Walks

– Location: Hatch Memorial Shell Lawn

– Date/Time: Tuesdays, 4pm-5pm

– Cost: FREE

Saturday Workouts with Lynx

– Location: Fiedler Field

– Date/Time: Saturdays, 11am-12pm

– Cost: FREE

The Esplanade Association is a 100% privately-funded nonprofit organization that works to revitalize and enhance the Charles River Esplanade, sustain its natural green space, and build community in the park by providing educational, cultural, and recreational programs for everyone. Working in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Esplanade Association is dedicated to improving the experiences of the millions of visitors who enjoy Boston’s iconic riverside park.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation’s best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

For further information about Frost Fit, contact Samuel Englert, Programs and Partnerships Manager, [email protected].