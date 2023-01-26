News In Brief

BPDA Approves Longwood Place PDA

The Boston Planning & Development Agency board of directors authorized the approval of a Planned Development Area (PDA) for the proposed Longwood Place mixed-use project at the board’s Thursday, Jan. 19, monthly meeting, which took place virtually.

​This determination approved PDA No. 134 in the Longwood Place, Fenway/Longwood Medical Area for Skanska USA Commercial Development’s planned redevelopment of Simmons University’s approximately 5.8 acre residential campus located at 305 Brookline Ave. into approximately 1.75 million gross square feet of residential, office/laboratory, retail, restaurant, commercial, community space, and parking. The project would comprise five buildings, ranging in height from 320 feet to 170 feet, and replace a cluster of brick dormitory buildings that currently occupies the site.

Gibson House Museum to Offer Virtual Program on ‘Sargent’s Women’

Gibson House Museum will offer a virtual program called “Sargent’s Women: Four Lives Behind the Canvas” on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 7 to 8 p.m.

In this illustrated virtual lecture, author Donna M. Lucey will explore the extraordinary experiences of four women painted by the iconic, high society Gilded Age portraitist John Singer Sargent. Each woman inhabited a rarefied world of large fortunes and strict conventions yet managed to do something unexpected to upend society’s rules. Basing her research on original letters and diaries, Lucey uncovered stories of forbidden love, family conflict, ambition, desire, and triumph.

​Admission is $12 for non-members of the museum and $10 for members. Register at https://www.thegibsonhouse.org/events