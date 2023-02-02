Children’s Winter Fest Returns to Boston Common February 22

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department present the annual Children’s Winter Festival on the Boston Common Parade Ground on Wednesday, February 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit boston.gov/winterfest for more information about this family-friendly school vacation week event.

The free festival is open to all and offers music, giveaways, winter activities, treats, and crafts. Featured attractions include large inflatable installations such as the All-Star Challenge, Everest Climb ‘N’ Slide, and a Fun House Maze. Kids and their caregivers can also enjoy rides in the park on the Trackless Train, a ski lift photo booth, slap shot hockey, snow throw, pop-up mural activity from the Mayor’s Mural Crew, a LEGO build activity with a Master Model Builder, and much more.

The event is hosted in partnership with title sponsor Highland Street Foundation, presenting sponsor L.L. Bean, contributing sponsors Dunkin’, H.P. Hood, College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving, and media sponsor The Boston Globe. Additional support is provided by Xfinity, Mission Realty Advisors, LEGO® Discovery Center Boston, Lighthouse ArtSpace Boston, and the Baby Lab at UMASS Boston.

The Boston Common Parade Ground is located at the corner of Beacon and Charles Streets. Call (617) 635-4505 or email [email protected] for more information.