Developer Files RFP for Proposed 1033–1055 Washington St. Project

A developer filed a Request for Proposals (RFP) with the Boston Planning & Development Agency on Tuesday, Feb. 7, for the for the proposed 1033-1055 Washington St. project in the South End.

A rendering of the 1033-1055 Washington St. project proposed in the South End.

​The Druker Co. is proposing a project comprising two life science/office buildings (with an above-grade connection between the buildings) approximately 150 feet in height with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 588,000 square feet. The project will include ground-floor retail/restaurant space, community/non-profit space, two levels of below-grade parking, a landscaped pedestrian plaza between the buildings connecting Washington Street and Shawmut Avenue, and related site improvements and amenities.

​The public comment period is open through March 9, although the comment period can be extended, if necessary, according to the BPDA. To submit public comments or to learn more about the project, visit the BPDA’s project website at https://www.bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/1033-1055-washington-street?utm_source=Neighborhoods&utm_campaign=15d6e87b75-1033-1055_Washington_Street_PNF_2023_02_07&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_bccda74844-15d6e87b75-%5BLIST_EMAIL_ID%5D&mc_cid=15d6e87b75&mc_eid=677d31e68f.