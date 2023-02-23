News in Brief

Fenway Civic Association’s Annual Meeting Set for March 22

The Fenway Civic Association will hold its 61st annual meeting on Wednesday, March 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1325 Boylston St., 10th floor.

​The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will include refreshments and social time, as well as remarks from Fenway representatives.

​For more information, visit www.fenwaycivic.org.

South End Historical Society Virtual House Tour Scheduled

The South End Historical Society (SEHS) will hold its 54th annual South End House Tour from March 6 through March 13. As a result of the unpredictability of COVID-19 it will be presented virtually through an online video. Tickets for the House Tour are $20 and available at www.southendhistoricalsociety.org/housetour.

This event is the South End Historical Society’s single fundraising event for the year and purchasing a ticket supports its mission to preserve and protect the South End’s history and architectural heritage for current and future generations.

Starting in the 1960s, founding member Doe Sprogis organized the South End Historical Society’s first four house tours. She continued to be a driving force behind every one of them until 2014, when she and her husband David opened up their own home at 184 West Brookline Street for what turned out to be her last tour. Doe passed away in 2015, but the House Tour lives on and continues in her memory.

The South End Historical Society was founded in 1966 to preserve the architectural fabric of this unique urban neighborhood. In 1973, their efforts resulted in the South End being placed on the National Register of Historic Places and ultimately its designation as a Boston Landmark District in 1983.

For more information, please contact Jason Amos at [email protected]