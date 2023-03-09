FEMA Awards Over $1.5 Million to City of Boston for COVID-19 School Cleaning

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $1.5 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse the City of Boston for the cost of overtime to clean and disinfect public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1,539,097 Public Assistance grant will reimburse the City of Boston for the cost of paying 535 staff some 90,771 hours of overtime to clean and disinfect 130 school buildings during the 2020-2021 school year so that they could be safely opened and operated.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the City of Boston with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided more than $1.5 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.