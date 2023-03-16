Rainbows Pottery Studio Leaving Charles Street for Newbury Street

After a number of successful years on Charles Street, Rainbows Pottery Studio is getting ready to depart Beacon Hill at the end of the month to move into a new storefront on Newbury Street in the Back Bay that offers more than three times as much space as their current location. Rainbows’ new home at 216 Newbury St. spans around 1,400 square feet, compared with their existing approximately 450 square-foot location at 15R Charles St. The added space will allow the group to comfortably seat 50 patrons, compared with 20 patrons today. Similarly, the new store will also allow the business to host larger groups than can be accommodated at the current location, said its proprietor, Allie Carroll. The Newbury Street store will have its grand opening on March 30, following a soft opening on March 20 and subsequent private events at the new location. The original Charles Street store will remain open until March 30, said Carroll, despite some overlap between the two locations. A longtime Myrtle Street resident, Carroll opened Rainbows in the fall of 2016 on Charles Street, after finding a dearth of suitable activities offered locally for her four children, including one child with special needs. Carroll, who invested all of her savings at that time into the business, credits the Beacon Hill community in large part for her subsequent success. “The Beacon Hill community has been such a blessing in [helping me realize] my life’s dream,” she said. “They’ve been super supportive from start to finish, and there have been so many fun and precious art experiences, custom work, celebrations, and friendships built.” Added Carrol: “My gratitude to the Beacon Hill community is so profound it’s hard to articulate. I’ve learned so much about not only business, but also myself in ways I want to improve, and I owe it all to the community where Rainbows was birthed. Watching my life’s dream come to reality with the support, love, and adoration from Beacon Hill’s community members has been so humbling, and we hope the community members make their way over to the Back Bay.” Carroll also expressed her immense gratitude to Drew Giampa, who has assisted her for about the past four years, joining the business not long before the pandemic struck. “He has grown revenues while increasing our social media and community outreach by being proactive and professional at all times,” Carroll said of Giampa. “I could not have grown or run this business without him. We are a team for life.” Additionally, Carroll thanked her 15 college-student artists for contributing to Rainbows’ success. While Carroll is eager to start the next chapter of Rainbows on Newbury Street in the Back Bay, she hopes that business will one day return to Beacon Hill. “We’d love to come back to Beacon Hill, but we’re just waiting for the right location to open up,” she said. Rainbows Pottery Studio can be reached by phone at 617-306-6131, or email at [email protected]; or visit the business online at rainbowspottery.com.