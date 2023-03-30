News Rooted in Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony by The Boston Sun Staff • March 30, 2023 • 0 Comments A large crowd gathered on the morning of Friday, March 24, to cut the ribbon on Rooted In, an adult-use cannabis shop at 331 Newbury St. Elected officials on hand for the event included Rep. Jay Livingstone, who offered a state citation to the owners of the business In signed by himself and Speaker Ronald Mariano, and Rep. Chris Worrell, along with past Boston Mayor, Kim Janey. Segun Idowu, Mayor Michelle Wu’s Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, also offered comments and presided over the ribbon cutting. Visit rootedinroxbury.com for more information on Rooted In.