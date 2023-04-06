Free Family Fun: Dudley Farm Day at Shirley Place

Looking for a family-friendly way to kick-off Spring Recess? On Saturday, April 15 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, the Shirley-Eustis House, 33 Shirley Street in Roxbury, will host its first Dudley Farm Day. This festival celebrates the arrival of spring and the history of Roxbury’s rural past with an assortment of free activities including a farm animal petting zoo, butter-making, wool spinning, seed sales and giveaways. We’ll also have beekeeping demonstrations, snacks, and resources from community organizations on how we can stay connected to nature and each other through gardening and exploring our history.

In the eighteenth century, Roxbury was a suburb of Boston – home to more farm animals than people! Rolling hills, groves of fruit trees, and fields full of many different varieties of crops composed the landscape. While Roxbury has undergone major changes over the past three hundred years, some important aspects of life remain the same. Dudley Street was still a main thoroughfare for the town, much like it is today. Gardens were common near the grand homes, like the community gardens tended by neighbors and friends now. And the arrival of spring meant more opportunities to gather as a community and enjoy nature, just as we do today. The Shirley-Eustis House is easily accessible on the 41 and 15 busses and has plenty of on-street parking.

This event is free for all to attend. For questions, please call 617-442-2275 or email [email protected]

About the Shirley-Eustis House: The Shirley-Eustis House is a National Historic Landmark located at 33 Shirley St. in Roxbury, Massachusetts. The 1747 house, preserved at Shirley Place, is one of only four colonial governors’ mansions remaining in the United States. It was also owned by a Massachusetts governor of the early Federal era, whose lasting aesthetic marks on the house reflect its nineteenth century story. The Shirley-Eustis House Association preserves the site to explore the early history of our nation and the community of Roxbury. More information about guided tours, events and programs can be found on our website: www.shirleyeustishouse.org.