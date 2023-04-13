News Briefs

Community Orgs to Host 9th Suffolk Forum on April 13

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee, the Chinese Progressive Association, Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción, MassVOTE, and Reclaim Roxbury will be hosting a candidate forum for the 9th Suffolk special election on Thursday, April 13, from 7 to 8 p.m.

The 9th Suffolk was vacated earlier this year by Rep. Jon Santiago; it contains most of the South End as well as parts of Back Bay, Dorchester, and Roxbury. The special election will be taking place on Tuesday, May 2.

Both candidates – John Moran and Amparo “Chary” Ortiz – have been invited and have confirmed their attendance.

The forum will be held on Zoom, and registration is available at https://suffolk9forum.eventbrite.com/.

‘One Boston Day: Honoring Mel King’ Coming Sat. to BCA

The City of Boston, in partnership with Boston Center for the Arts, presents “One Boston Day: Honoring Mel King through Writing” on Saturday, April 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Mills Gallery at BCA, located at 539 Tremont St.

​Besides honoring King’s memory through writing, a Kindness Tree will be created at this event celebrating his life and legacy, which will be donated to a local school.

Old South Church to Offer Blessing of Athletes and Marathon Services this Sunday

One day ahead of the 127th Boston Marathon on Monday, Old South Church in Boston will hold its annual Blessing of the Athletes and marathon services on Sunday, April 16, at both 9 and 11 a.m., at 645 Boylston St.

The two identical services will include a performance of “Highland Cathedral,” which was written for Scottish games and composed for competition, on bagpipes.

Applicant Files LOI To Transform South Tower of Sheraton Boston Into Dorm

An applicant filed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the city on Tuesday, April 11, outlining their plan to transform the south tower at the Sheraton Boston at 39 Dalton St. in the Back Bay from a 428-room hotel to dormitory use. (The existing north tower will remain a hotel and isn’t part of this proposal.)

The proposed project includes repurposing of both the existing hotel ground floor retail area and third-floor hotel area to create approximately 12,000 square feet of dedicated student amenities, including uses such as a student lounge, dining facilities, quiet study area, laundry room, and/or fitness center, and a new main building entry dedicated to students. It will also include for the students, certain site, landscaping, handicapped access, and other improvements to the outdoor plaza adjacent to the planned new dormitory building main entrance, according to the Boston Planning & Development Agency.

The applicant’s initial plan was to host 854 Northeastern University students in the hotel’s south tower.

The BPDA is soliciting nominations for the Impact Advisory Group (IAG) for the proposed project, and interested parties can email Michael Sinatra, project manager, at [email protected]

Applicant For Proposed Mass. Ave. Lodging House Signs Good-Neighbor Agreement

Armando Hernandez, who together with his business partner, Thomas Calus, have proposed a new lodging house for 507 Massachusetts Ave., was on hand to sign a good-neighbor agreement at the April 4 monthly meeting of Chester Square Neighbors, which took place at 607 Columbus Ave.

The agreement was drafted by the Claremont Neighborhood Association. And includes a commitment to clean the sidewalk daily from the corner of Tremont Street to the bus stop near the park, according to Carol Blair, president of CSN. Armando also said “they will contract with Project Place’s Clean Corners/Bright Hopes program for this and other work,” added Blair.

The five-story building, which had previously operated as a lodging house under different ownership, contains eight dwelling units, including two larger units.

SoWa Sundays this Month

The artists of SoWa Artists Guild will also open every Sunday in April from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 450 Harrison Ave.

​For more information, visit http://www.sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/.

Ward 4 Dems Offer Scholarships to Area Ninth- and 10th Graders

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee is offering scholarship awards for students in the ninth and 10th grades.

​The committee will be honoring several students with awards of $400 each at its summer community event in August.

​To apply, students must submit written responses to two essay questions in the language of their choice; the essays will then be judged on the merits of depth and originality. The extended deadline for essays is May 15.

​Apply at bostonward4dems.org/scholarship-program.

​For more information, email [email protected]ward4dems.org.

​Ward 4 schools include Boston Latin School, William McKinley South End Academy, and the Windsor School, while Ward 4 includes parts of the Back Bay, Fenway, and South End.

Garden of the Back Bay’s Annual Twilight Party Returns April 26

The Garden Club of the Back Bay’s annual Twilight Garden Party will take place on Wednesday, April 26 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the St. Botolph Club, 199 Commonwealth Ave.

​The event will include live music, drinks, and hors d’oeuvres, with proceeds going to support the Garden Club’s “mission in caring for neighborhood trees, promoting civic beauty, and providing horticulture education to the public.”

​Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/twilight-garden-party-tickets-492999042407?mc_eid=f6104b19a0&mc_cid=ab07e7ad33 to purchase tickets and learn about sponsorship opportunities for the event. R.SV.P. is requested by April 14.

USES Community Yard Sale Set for May 6

USES (United South End Settlements) will hold its Community Yard Sale on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 48 Rutland Road

​Donations are also being collected for the sale at 48 Rutland Road, with clean and good conditioned items being accepted, including children’s and adult clothing; shoes and boots; household items; small appliances; and toys and sports gear.

​All proceeds from the sale will benefit the children of USES.

​For more information, call 617-375-8150 or email [email protected]

Project Bread’s Walk for Hunger Returns May 7 to the Boston Common

After going virtual for the past three years due to the pandemic, Project Bread’s annual Walk for Hunger returns on Sunday, May 7, from 9-11 a.m., as a three-mile walk around Boston Common, with proceeds benefitting the fight again food insecurity in the Commonwealth.

​The fundraising event, which dates back to 1969 and traditionally takes place on the first Sunday in May, has set a target of $1 million this year.

Visit http://support.projectbread.org/site/TR?fr_id=1490 to register and for more information on the event.

Women’s Lunch Place Annual Fundraiser Set for May 12 at Park Plaza Hotel

Women’s Lunch Place will celebrate our 12th annual eat LUNCH give fundraiser at the Grand Ballroom, Park Plaza Hotel, 50 Park Plaza, on Friday, May 12, at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

​At this dynamic networking event, business professionals from Greater Boston will gather to celebrate 40 years of Women’s Lunch Place and the leaders who share its vision, give back to their community and make an indelible impact on the women that the organization serves.

This special luncheon includes a meal, raffle, and the opportunity to hear about the great work and mission of WLP from some of Boston’s brightest women leaders.

Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/eat-lunch-give? to reserve your seat for the event.

Duckling Day Event Set to Return Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14

The Friends of the Public Garden will again partner with the Boston Parks Department for the annual Duckling Day event on Sunday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Every year, hundreds of participating children, dressed as their favorite characters from Robert McCloskey’s classic children’s book, “Make Way for Ducklings,” join the parade led by the Harvard Marching Band. The parade route begins on the Boston Common at the Parkman Bandstand and ends in the Public Garden near the Make Way for Ducklings sculpture.

​Playtime on the Common will takes place ahead of the parade and include Interactive Circus Games with Esh Circus Arts; Jenny the Juggler; Peter O’Malley, magician; Jump, climb, and play with Knucklebones; a chance to meet the giant Duck; a visit with the Harvard University Band; a “Make Way for Ducklings” reading station; and a goody bag for every kid filled with Duckling Day-themed items.

The registration fee is $35 per family in advance (before May 12) and $40 per family the day of the event. Each child who registers will receive a special goody bag. Register at https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2022/12/01/ducklingday2023/.

For more information on Duckling Day, visit https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/events/ducklingday/.

Mozart and Haydn at King’s Chapel on Sunday, May 21

Crescendo Productions presents the music of Haydn and Mozart brought to life by renowned Viennese fortepianist Daniel Adam Maltz on Sunday, May 21, at 5 p.m. at King’s Chapel at 58 Tremont St.

Maltz is in demand worldwide with 50 tour dates per year and hosts Classical Cake, the podcast about Viennese classical music and culture. He specializes in Wiener Klassik (Viennese Classicism), especially the works of Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven, and performs on Viennese fortepianos typical of their time. He studied historical performance at the Royal Academy of Music in London and the Universität für Musik und darstellende Kunst in Vienna.

The program will include Sonata in Ib Major, Hob. XVI:25 by Joseph Haydn; Sonata in F Major, K. 332 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; Sonata in F Major, Hob. XVI:23 by Haydn; and Sonata in C Major, K. 330 by Mozart.

The price of admission for the event is discretionary , but there are suggested donations for guests of $10, $15, and $25, respectively. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mozart-and-haydn-at-kings-chapel-tickets-607624580477?aff=ebdssbdestsearch to reserve your spot at the event.

For more information on other upcoming events presented by Crescendo Productions, visit https://www.crescendoproductions-arts.com.