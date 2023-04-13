News Sphinx Virtuosi Treats CMCB Students To Free Concert by The Boston Sun Staff • April 13, 2023 • 0 Comments A quartet from the Sphinx Virtuosi performed a free concert and Q&A with Community Music Center of Boston students and members of the community on Saturday, April 8, in advance of their sold-out performance the following evening at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. The Sphinx Virtuosi is the premiere performing entity of the Sphinx Organization, the leading social justice non-profit dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts. They perform annually at Carnegie Hall and this year made their international debut in São Paulo, Brazil. Sphinx Virtuosi members have also worked with leading international artists such as Beyoncé and Jay-Z and made high profile appearances including on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and the 2022 Grammys broadcast.