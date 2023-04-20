Mayor Wu & B.A.A. Announce Recipients of the Inaugural Fastest Bostonian Awards

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) on Monday announced the recipients of the inaugural awards for the Fastest Bostonian. The awards will be given to Vinny Castronuovo, who finished the race in 2:25:56, and Shannon Lamarre, who finished the race in 2:54:34. Castronuovo is a 23 year old South End resident and mechanical engineering graduate student at Northeastern University who ran his second Boston Marathon and set a personal record. He is a member of the university’s club running team. Lamarre, a 28 year old Charlestown resident, is an environmental engineer and a member of the Greater Boston Track Club who ran her fifth Boston Marathon and also set a personal record today.

This is also the first year the Boston Marathon has a category for non-binary runners, and one Boston resident made history running in this category. The City and the B.A.A. will recognize Danielle Bishop, who finished the race in 3:32:29, as the first Bostonian to participate in the race registered as non-binary. Bishop is a 28 year old Allston resident running in their fifth Boston Marathon. They are a Team Lead at New Balance, a Boston University alum, and enjoy running for fun.

“We are thrilled to celebrate three Bostonians who exemplify the spirit of the Boston Marathon,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Each of these athletes ran an incredible race. I’m grateful to the B.A.A for joining with the City of Boston to recognize the incredible talent right here in our neighborhoods that is part of what makes this the greatest race in the world. Congratulations to Shannon LaMarre, Vinny Castronuovo, and Danielle Bishop! We look forward to celebrating with them and the larger Boston running community.”

“Congratulations to our Fastest Bostonians! Vinny, Shannon and Danielle made history today and have set the stage for many Bostonians in the years to come. In typical Bostonian fashion, our champions showed grit, determination and a never-give-up attitude,” said Jack Fleming, CEO and President of the B.A.A.

The Boston Marathon is the world’s oldest annual marathon. This is the first year that Boston residents with the quickest time crossing the Finish Line will receive a commemorative glass bowl engraved with the phrase “Fastest Bostonian.”

The reception to honor Boston’s fastest runners will be announced soon.