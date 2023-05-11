Hood Park To Host First Annual Spring Fest in Charlestown

Special to the Sun

Hood Park is excited to announce its inaugural Hood Park Spring Fest, which will take place on May 13, 2023, from 11:30am to 3:30pm. The public is welcome to join us for this springtime celebration, which will be held at Hood Park’s public green space which located at 100 Hood Park Drive and 6 Stack Street in Charlestown, MA and is admission free.

Springfest promises to be a fun-filled day with a variety of local vendors and onsite retailers, including Tradesman, Landry’s Bicycles, The Handle Bar Cycling Studio and introducing Boston Veterinary Clinic. The event will feature live music, and delicious food and beverages available for purchase, additionally, there will be plenty of free activities for the whole family to enjoy, including face painting, a petting zoo, yard games, balloon designing, and more activities for those attending.

For visitors who are taking public transportation, getting to Hood Park is a breeze. Simply hop on the MBTA Orange Line to Sullivan Station and take a quick walk to Rutherford Avenue. Alternatively, you can use the Blue Bike docking stations located on-site or use Landry’s Bicycles bike valet if you prefer to cycle. If you plan to drive, Hood Park’s parking garage offers three-hours of free parking.

Don’t forget to bring your furry friends along for the festivities! We encourage individuals and families to take advantage of the large, fenced-in dog park located on-site. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Hood Park Spring Fest for a day of springtime fun and excitement!

Hood Park is a dynamic, mixed-use urban campus in the heart of Boston’s vibrant and historic Charlestown neighborhood. Originally home to the New England dairy company H.P. Hood and Sons, the 20-acre site has been completely reimagined as an innovation district and community destination for residents, employees and visitors to live, work, play and gather. Hood Park includes first-class lab and office space, a dynamic mix of activated retail, luxury apartment living and publicly-accessible open spaces including Hood Green, a one-acre lawn and focal point of the development. Pedestrian friendly and transit oriented, Hood Park is conveniently located steps away from the MBTA Orange Line and Interstate 93, and is quickly accessible from Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville. For more information, including development updates and the latest events and activations at Hood Park, visit hoodpark.com or follow us on Instagram @HoodParkCharlestown.