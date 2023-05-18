Esplanade Community Day Set To Return May 20

The Esplanade Association’s third annual Esplanade Community Day is set to return on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hatch Shell.

​This year’s Esplanade Community will feature a full lineup of events and activities in the park, kicking off with the Esplanade 5K, as well as featuring a GroundBeat Music Series concert curated by BAMS (Boston Art & Music Soul) Fest, a nonprofit dedicated to breaking down racial and social barriers in the arts across Greater Boston.

The annual Esplanade 5K will again be sponsored by Wayfair, along with Polar Beverages and the Dashing Whippets running club. The first wave of 5K runners will take off from the Hatch Memorial Shell at 9 a.m. and loop around the park. Runners of all levels and abilities are encouraged to participate in what has been dubbed ‘Boston’s Most Beautiful 5K.’ All proceeds from the Esplanade 5K directly support the work of the Esplanade Association. Race entry fee, registration, and additional information for the Esplanade 5K is available at Esplanade.org/Esplanade5K.

“Esplanade Community Day has proven to be very popular with the Greater Boston community,” Samuel Englert, programs and partnership manager of EA, said in a press release. “Since its inception three years ago, we have engaged thousands of runners, music lovers, friends, and families in a full day of fun that celebrates the park, warmer weather, and making everyone feel welcome on the Esplanade.”

Esplanade Community Day will also include a wide range of family-friendly activities. Kids can enjoy interactive learning experiences focusing on the environment and conservation provided by Manomet, Bootstraps Compost, and Mass Audubon. Besides educational activities, families can play with lawn games and equipment supplied by the Esplanade Association and Knucklebones! Lastly, kids (and adults) can get their faces painted during the festivities.

Vendors who will be on hand with tables for the Community Day will include Alterra Physical Therapy, Culture Pop, Mother Juice, Polar Beverages, and 261 Fearless Club New England. Free bike tune-ups will be available from 8 to 10 a.m. provided by REI, and later from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. provided by Bikes Not Bombs. Food trucks on site for the event will include Work Hard Eat Good, a local Jamaican food truck, and an ice cream truck, sponsored by Beacon Hill Village, will be offering free ice cream from noon to 2 p.m. near the Hatch Shell Lawn.

Meanwhile, a special edition concert of GroundBeat: The Esplanade’s Free Riverfront Music Series produced by BAMS Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hatch Memorial Shell. The Esplanade Association is bringing GroundBeat back to the Hatch Shell for a sixth year to showcase a wide range of musical styles from local artists and groups of different backgrounds, all curated and produced by BAMS Fest. This year’s GroundBeat Music Concert will be hosted by Nancia. Performers include DJ Baby Indiglo (10-11 a.m), New Legaxy (11 a.m.-noon), Willie J Laws Band (noon-1p.m.), Safiya Leslie (1-2 p.m.), and Red Shaydez (2-3 p.m.).

GroundBeat: The Esplanade’s Free Riverfront Music Series is supported through grants from The Boston Foundation, Massachusetts Cultural Council, and the Boston Cultural Council. Tickets for this FREE GroundBeat Music Concert are available at CommunityDay23.eventbrite.com.

Esplanade Community Day attendees are strongly encouraged to sign up for each individual Esplanade Community Day event (5K, Family-Friendly Activities, GroundBeat concert, etc.) to receive the latest information regarding each event. Any questions about Esplanade Community Day can be emailed to Samuel Englert, EA programs and partnerships manager, at [email protected]

The day will be made possible thanks to the generous support of Dashing Whippets, MeetBoston, Polar Beverages, The Coop, and Wayfair. Additionally, the Esplanade Association thanks the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation for their coordination and support for Community Day and throughout the year.