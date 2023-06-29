News Briefs

Open Newbury Set to Return Sunday, July 2

Newbury Street will again be closed to vehicle traffic every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from July 2 to Oct. 15 for the return of Open Newbury, according to the city.

The route will be the same as previous years, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets, with enforcement beginning at 5 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change.

Visit https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/FMfcgzGsmNZDkqPgWqTWwLlvFTZLGQbd for more information on Open Newbury.

Virtual Candidates Forum for At-Large City Council Set for July 13

The Boston Wards 4 and 5 Democratic Committees will be hosting a virtual candidate forum for the Boston City Council At-Large race on Thursday, July 13, at 6:30 p.m.

R.S.V.P. to attend at http://bostoncitycouncilat-large2023.eventbrite.com/.

Festival Betances Parade Set for July 15 in South End

The Ellis South End Neighborhood Association will hold its Festival Betances Parade on Saturday, July 15, from noon to 8 p.m.

​Support neighbors in Villa Victoria to celebrate 50 years of Festival Betances. Join other Ellis South End Neighborhood Association community members in a short walk around the neighborhood carrying the new Ellis banner before the family-friendly festival featuring music, costumes, and dancing.

The group will be gathering in the square (100 West Dedham St) at 11:45 a.m. to have fun with friends next door.

​Visit https://ibaboston.org/events/festival-betances for more information on the event.

Fenway Connects! Kicks Off Saturday, July 15

Fenway Connects! kicks off Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fenway Community Center at 1282 Boylston St.

The event, made possible through support from the Boston Planning & Development Agency’s Fenway Beautification funds, will feature chalk art and play pop ups.

​Free Jazz and Blues Concerts at South End Branch Library Park This Summer

Friends of the South End Branch Library will be sponsoring free Jazz and Blues concerts Pat Loomis and friends on Tuesdays, July 18 and Aug. 1, 15, and 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the South End Branch Library part at 685 Tremont St. Please bring your own chairs.

​For more information, visit friendsofsouthendlibrary.org.

Upcoming Events Sponsored by Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association

The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association presents Summer Concerts on the third Thursdays of June, July and August, including on July 20, and Aug. 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Worcester Square. Bring a blanket and a snack or dinner and enjoy a variety of musical groups under the trees.

​The park will be open for Summer Open Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m. on several Sundays throughout the summer, including on July 9 and 30, Aug. 20, and Sept. 24. Enjoy a relaxing time in the park, bring some games and enjoy the view on the square. For hygiene purposes (small park, lots of kiddos running around barefoot), you are asked to leave your pets at home.

​You can find updates at online at worcestersquare.org, or at Facebook.com/worcestersquare/events.

Free Outdoor Concerts at 401 Park in The Fenway

Berklee College of Music’s Summer Series continues with live music from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the outdoor lawn at 401 Park in The Fenway, including Shan Kam on Tuesday, Aug. 8; and Mia Walz on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Bring your lunch and enjoy free performances that span all genres by musicians from Berklee College of Music. Performances will be rescheduled in the event of inclement of weather.

ParkARTS Concerts Return July 10

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s 2023 ParkARTS Citywide Neighborhood Concert Series will offer top-notch musical entertainment in local parks from July 10 through August 9.

The ParkARTS outdoor neighborhood summer concerts are presented in City of Boston parks and made possible by presenting sponsor Bank of America with additional support from Berklee College of Music and College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving. All shows begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. The following schedule is for the ParkARTS:

• Monday, July 10, Living on a Bad Name(Bon Jovi tribute) , Billings Field, 369 LaGrange Street, West Roxbury

• Tuesday, July 11, JP Sax Quartet, Oak Square Common, Oak Square, Brighton

• Wednesday, July 12, 6:30 p.m., Swingin’ in the Fens featuring Jelani Bauman, Ramler Park, 130 Peterborough Street, Fenway (rain date July 19)

• Monday, July 17, Divas with a Twist, Fallon Field, 50 Firth Road, Roslindale

• Monday, July 24, Northeast Groove, Pinebank, 345 Jamaicaway, Jamaica Plain

• Wednesday, July 26, Conscious Reggae, Blackstone Square, 1530 Washington Street, South End

• Monday, July 31, National Night Out with Conscious Reggae, Hunt/Almont Park, 40 Almont Street, Mattapan

• Wednesday, Aug. 2, River of Dreams (Billy Joel tribute), Dorchester Park, Adams Street, Dorchester

• Sunday, Aug. 6, 5 p.m., Jazz at the Fort featuring Tim Hall: Trust the Process, Highland Park, 58 Beech Glen Street, Roxbury

• Wednesday, Aug. 9, Be Kind, Rewind (90s tribute), Medal of Honor Park, East Broadway and N Streets, South Boston

All ParkARTS neighborhood performances are free of charge. For more information, please call (617) 635-4505 or visit boston.gov/parkarts. Stay up to date with news, events, and design and construction work in Boston parks by signing up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and following our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.