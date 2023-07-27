Heat Is on: Wu Declares Advisory for July 27–28

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency in the City of Boston beginning Thursday, July 27 through Friday, July 28, due to the upcoming weather forecasts. High temperatures will reach into the 90s, with the heat index expected to reach the mid-90s to 100 degrees. Additionally, the City of Boston is issuing a heat advisory Wednesday through Saturday, encouraging residents to take precautions to stay safe in the hot weather.

Michael Nichols, president of the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District (BID), is seen at the opening ceremony of Harborfest 2023 at the Franklin Steps (intersection of Franklin and Washington streets).

“This summer is an opportunity for Boston residents to have fun and stay active together—but this is only possible when our community comes together to take necessary precautions to stay safe from extreme heat,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Heat waves can endanger anyone, regardless of age or health, and it is critical for everyone to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity when possible and wear plenty of sunscreen. The City is here to support residents through a variety of programming, and I urge anyone with questions to call 311 for assistance in keeping protected against the heat.”

To help residents stay cool, cooling centers will be open at 15 Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) community centers Thursday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A full list of centers can be found at boston.gov/heat. Additionally, 64 splash pads will be open at parks and playgrounds throughout the City. Select indoor BCYF pools and the outdoor BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End are open. Visitors to the BCYF Mirabella Pool can find swim session times here. Registration for times to swim at BCYF’s indoor pools can be found at this link.

Anyone, regardless of their medical conditions, can feel the impacts of extreme heat. During last summer’s heat wave Boston EMS experienced a 15-20% rise in daily calls to 9-1-1.

The City of Boston is taking critical immediate action to provide heat relief, including short-term, actionable steps toward relief during heat waves. The City of Boston has been engaging in a variety of catalytic projects to support extreme heat mitigation and improved health for residents.

Boston Public Library locations are also available for residents to seek relief from the heat. Patrons are always welcome to participate in BPL’s summer programming for kids, teens, and adults.

The Boston Public Schools is encouraging students and their families to prepare for hot weather this week by staying well hydrated and dressing appropriately. Families are welcome to send their children to their respective summer programs, which will provide students with water and meals. Additionally, the majority of summer sites are equipped with air conditioning and fans will be delivered to sites in need of cooling. The Boston Water and Sewer Commission’s water truck will be in Chinatown from Wednesday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Chinatown Gate on the corner of Surface Road and Beach Street.

Information on heat safety tips can be found online at boston.gov/heat and by following @CityofBoston on Twitter. Residents can sign up for AlertBoston, the City’s emergency notification system, to receive emergency alerts by phone, email or text. Sign up online here. Residents are also encouraged to call 311 with any questions about available City services.

The Mayor issued the following heat safety tips:

Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods of time.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.

Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans.

Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas and be extra cautious from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., when the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation is strongest.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.

Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing including long sleeve shirts and hats.

If you have a child in your home, use child window guards in addition to screens on any open window on the second story or above. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.

Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer’s specifications.

If you are heading to a beach, lake, or pool to beat the heat, swim where lifeguards are present. Always watch children near the water and make sure they’re wearing a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.

Please call or check on neighbors, especially older adults and people with disabilities.

Please keep pets indoors, hydrated, and cool as asphalt and ground conditions are significantly hotter and unsafe during heat.

Helping Individuals Experiencing Homelessness:

If you see individuals out in the heat who appear immobile or disoriented, please ask them if they need assistance and call 9-1-1 immediately.

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) operates emergency shelters at 112 Southampton St (men’s shelter) and 794 Massachusetts Ave (women’s shelter). These facilities are air conditioned and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Amnesty has been called because of extremely high temperatures so those with non-violent restrictions can access shelter out of the heat.

The City of Boston works closely with a network of shelter providers to ensure there is adequate shelter, food, water, and a cool respite from the heat.

Street outreach teams providing recovery services remain operating as normal during summertime weather. Outreach teams are providing water on outreach routes.

The Engagement Center at 112 Southampton Street, run by BPHC, will be open and providing air conditioning, showers, and beverages from 6 a.m. – 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Playground Safety:

Shoes should be worn outdoors, including playgrounds and turf athletic fields, as surfaces can become extremely hot and cause burns, even on splash pads and spray decks.

Outdoor Fires and Grilling:

No outdoor fires are allowed in Boston, including fire pits, chimineas, and bonfires.

Charcoal grills must be on the ground and away from buildings. Keep in mind the wind and never leave grills unattended. Dispose of the ash in a metal container once completely out.

Propane tank grills are only allowed on first floor porches with steps to the ground. Do not place propane tank grills near air conditioners or up against a building. Make sure all connections are tight and never carry propane tanks into a home.

Grills should always be used in a well-ventilated area.

Last year, Mayor Wu announced Heat Resilience Solutions for Boston, a Citywide framework to prepare Boston for hotter summers and more intense heat events. The Heat Plan presents 26 strategies that will help build a more just, equitable, and resilient Boston. To support the implementation of the Heat Plan, the City launched the Boston Extreme Temperatures Response Task Force, which helps to deliver a unified, all-of-government response to address chronic high temperature conditions and prepare the City in advance of extreme weather events. The Task Force’s work is supported by the Environment Department, the Office of Emergency Management, and the Boston Public Health Commission’s Office of Public Health Preparedness with the goal of collaboratively protecting and promoting the health and wellbeing of Boston residents facing increasing temperatures and other climate risks.