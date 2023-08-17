BCYF To Host Two Lifeguard Hiring Events

Special to the Sun

Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) is hosting two free lifeguard hiring events on Wednesday, August 23 from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. and Monday, August 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the BCYF Mason Pool in Roxbury. Any Boston residents with valid lifeguard certification who are interested in working as a lifeguard at a BCYF pool are invited to attend one of the events.

The lifeguard hiring events will combine all the necessary steps to become a lifeguard for a City of Boston pool in one location. These include a swim evaluation, skill evaluation, interview, and paperwork processing. Full-time and part-time positions are available as well as Head Lifeguard positions.

BCYF lifeguard positions start at $22/hour and all lifeguards, even those who work part-time hours, are eligible for all the benefits available to City of Boston employees, including generous health, dental and retirement benefits as well as paid vacation. With pools located in almost every neighborhood of Boston, working at a BCYF pool is a great way to serve your community.

Interested candidates must be at least 18 years old and should bring the following: at least two references, contact information we can follow up on, a state ID or license, and American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification. Proof of Boston residency will be required later in the application process. We recommend signing up at this link: bit.ly/BCYFLifeguardHiringEvent. However walkins are welcome. If you are interested and can’t stop by, more information about lifeguarding at BCYF as well as the link to apply can be found at Boston/gov/BCYF-Aquatics.

BCYF Mason Pool is located at 159 Norfolk Ave in Roxbury. Parking is available next to the pool or on nearby streets or it’s a short walk up Proctor Street from any of the buses that serve Massachusetts Avenue.

Lifeguard recruitment and pool renovations are part of Mayor Wu’s Swim Safe initiative, a commitment to support Boston residents’ safety around water.