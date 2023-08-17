News in Brief

Upcoming Events Sponsored by Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association

The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association presents Summer Concerts on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Worcester Square. Bring a blanket and a snack or dinner and enjoy a variety of musical groups under the trees.

​The park will be open for Summer Open Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m. on several Sundays throughout the summer, including on July 30, Aug. 20, and Sept. 24. Enjoy a relaxing time in the park, bring some games and enjoy the view on the square. For hygiene purposes (small park, lots of kiddos running around barefoot), you are asked to leave your pets at home.

​You can find updates at online at worcestersquare.org, or at Facebook.com/worcestersquare/events.

Ward 4 Dems Annual Ice Cream Social, Co-Hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu Set for Saturday, Aug. 19

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee will its host annual ice cream social, with Mayor Michelle Wu, on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Titus Sparrow Park. All are welcome to join for good ice cream, good toppings, and good company. For more information, email [email protected].

Summer Fun With Sherry Eskin This Summer at South End Library Park

The Boston Public Library presents Summer Fun with Sherry Eskin on Thursdays, Aug. 17, and Sept. 7, 14, 21, and 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the South End Library Park, 685 Tremont St.

​Children ages 6 months and up and their caregivers are invited to participate in these in-person summer activities. Every week there may be books, yoga, singing, props, and dancing. No registration is required.

​For more information, www.bpl.org.

SoWa Sundays in August

The artists of SoWa Artists Guild will also open on Sundays, Aug. 20, and 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 450 Harrison Ave.

​For more information, visit http://www.sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/.

Free Jazz and Blues Concert at South End Branch Library Park This Summer

Friends of the South End Branch Library will be sponsoring a free Jazz and Blues concert with Pat Loomis and friends on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the South End Branch Library part at 685 Tremont St. Please bring your own chairs.

​For more information, visit friendsofsouthendlibrary.org.

Ward 5 Republican Committee to Meet Sept. 5 at Boston Park Plaza

The Boston Ward 5 Republican Committee will hold its 2024 Republican U.S. Presidential Primary meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 6-8 p.m. at the Boston Park Plaza.

Free Outdoor Concerts at 401 Park in The Fenway

Berklee College of Music’s Summer Series will offer live music from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the outdoor lawn at 401 Park in The Fenway, including Mia Walz on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Bring your lunch and enjoy free performances that span all genres by musicians from Berklee College of Music. Performances will be rescheduled in the event of inclement of weather.

Mass Ave. Coalition’s Annual Festival Returns Sept. 17 to Chester Square

The Mass. Ave. Coalition will hold its annual festival, billed as ‘a festival like no other,’ on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Chester Square (Massachusetts Avenue).

The free event will include music, activities, and snacks, and sponsors include Boston Medical Center Health System and Northeastern University.

Open Newbury Continues

Newbury Street will be closed to vehicle traffic every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Oct. 15 for Open Newbury.

The route will be the same as previous years, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets, with enforcement beginning at 5 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change.

Visit https://www.boston.gov/departments/transportation/open-newbury-street for more information on Open Newbury.

Call for Walkers: Register for the 35th Annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk

Registration is now open for the 2023 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai. Scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1, funds raised from the Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at one of the nation’s premier cancer centers, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Jimmy Fund Walk is the only organized walk permitted on the famed Boston Marathon course, and participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: a 5K walk (from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Longwood Medical Campus); a 10K walk (from Newton); a Half Marathon walk (from Wellesley); and a Marathon Walk (from Hopkinton).

All four routes of the Jimmy Fund Walk will culminate at the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line Powered by Schneider Electric. Due to construction in Copley Square, the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line location has been moved to the Fenway neighborhood for 2023.

To register for the Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.

‘Jazz Along the Charles’ Set for Oct. 7

Celebrity Series of Boston opens its 2023/24 performance season with the return of “Jazz Along the Charles” – a free jazz event open to all, featuring more than 100 musicians in 25 local jazz ensembles, on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. along the Esplanade (rain or shine). Lead sponsors for the event are the Esplanade Association and the Richard K. Lubin Family Foundation.

Performances will be staged in a 1.5 mile loop from Community Boating Inc. along the Dr. Paul Dudley White Shared Use Path.Visit celebrityseries.org/jatc for more information.