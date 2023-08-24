City Councilors Encourage Residents To Apply For Community Preservation Funds

Special to the Sun

Boston City Council President Ed Flynn and Councilor At-Large Michael Flaherty are urging residents of Boston to apply for the 2024 funding round of the Community Preservation Funds. Every year, the Community Preservation Act (CPA) uses revenue from a 1% property tax-based surcharge on residential and commercial property taxes to fund the initiatives of affordable housing, historic preservation, parks and open space. In the latest round of funding, District 2 projects were awarded $8.5 million.

Over the last few months, the CPA Team has been engaging the community across the City to inform and educate residents about the benefits of Community Preservation Funds. In June, Council President Flynn and Councilor Flaherty partnered with CPA Staff for an information session to keep residents informed of this program and learn about a variety of projects that were funded over the past five years.

The deadline to submit an eligibility determination form for the FY 2024 round is Thursday, August 31st at 5:00 pm. Interested applicants can apply online by visiting the boston.gov website and filling out the Eligibility Determination Form. If eligible, individuals are invited to submit an application to the nine-member Community Preservation Committee for consideration.

“I cannot stress enough the positive impact that the Community Preservation Act has had in my District and the City,” said Council President Flynn. “In the last round, District 2 received $8.5 million in CPA funds for projects that improve our neighborhoods and better the quality of life of all residents. I have lent my support to many of these worthwhile projects that support affordable housing, historic preservation, and open space and recreation projects. I encourage residents to fill out an eligibility determination form by August 31st and speak with the CPA team to see if their project would qualify.

“Some of the most exciting and creative projects in our ever-changing City – innovative affordable housing projects, parks, and historic preservation projects – are the result of resident and community driven CPA proposals,” said Councilor Flaherty, Chair of the Council’s Community Preservation Committee. “Community feedback and involvement are critical to these projects.”

For more information, please contact Council President Flynn’s office at 617-635-3203, Councilor Flaherty at 617-635-4205 and [email protected] or [email protected].