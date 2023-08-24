News FOPG Committed to Ongoing Tree Care in Three Parks by The Boston Sun Staff • August 24, 2023 • 0 Comments With 1,700 trees in the three parks, tree removals are a regular and healthy part of the parks care cycle for the Friends of the Public Garden. Fourteen trees are currently being removed from Boston Common. Tree removal happens for a variety of reasons – because a tree is a public safety hazard, is experiencing disease pressure and is unresponsive to treatment, or it is at the end of its lifespan and its health is in decline. There will be 16 new trees, each specifically chosen for their location, planted in the spring using funds from the Boston Common Maintenance Trust Fund and generous Arbor Day donations.