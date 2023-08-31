News In Brief

Register for Courses on Art, History, Literature, Poetry, Religion And More

Beacon Hill Seminars is offering 20 courses this fall on a wide range of topics. Classes meet weekly for 4 to 6 six weeks in historic venues in Back Bay & Beacon Hill and online via Zoom. The deadline for registration is Sunday, September 10, 2023. Call 617-523-0970 and check out https://beaconhillseminars.org/ to learn more.

SoWa First Friday and SoWa Sundays in September

SoWa First Friday takes place on Sept. 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 450 Harrison Ave, and the artists of SoWa Artists Guild will also open on Sundays, Sept. 3,10, and 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 450 Harrison Ave. SoWa Sunday on Sept. 24 will have extended hours, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.The events are free and open to the public.

​For more information, visit http://www.sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/.

Ward 5 Republican Committee to Meet Sept. 5 at Boston Park Plaza

The Boston Ward 5 Republican Committee will hold its 2024 Republican U.S. Presidential Primary meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 6-8 p.m. at the Boston Park Plaza.

Free Outdoor Concerts at 401 Park in the Fenway

Berklee College of Music’s Summer Series will offer live music from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the outdoor lawn at 401 Park in The Fenway, including Mia Walz on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Bring your lunch and enjoy free performances that span all genres by musicians from Berklee College of Music. Performances will be rescheduled in the event of inclement of weather.

Summer Fun with Sherry Eskin this Summer at South End Library Park

The Boston Public Library presents Summer Fun with Sherry Eskin on Thursdays, Sept. 7, 14, 21, and 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the South End Library Park, 685 Tremont St.

​Children ages 6 months and up and their caregivers are invited to participate in these in-person summer activities. Every week there may be books, yoga, singing, props, and dancing. No registration is required.

​For more information, www.bpl.org.

Memorial Service for David King Set for Sept. 9 at Old South Church

Rev. David S. King, a long-serving member of the Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee who died at age 95 on Aug. 7, will be remembered during a memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. at Old South Church at 645 Boylston St. in the Back Bay’s Copley Square.

New Book Club To Meet on Sept. 12 at FoMu in South End

The South End Branch of the Boston Public Library will hold the first meeting of The Scoop: Book Club on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the FoMu ice cream shop at 655 Tremont St.

​Guests are encouraged to bring their own books for the event to discuss with the group.

​Call 617-655-2441 or email southen[email protected] for more information or to register for the book club.

South End Branch Library Card and Pop-up Event Set for Sept. 14,

The South End Branch of the Boston Public Library will hold a Library Card and Pop-up Event on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the South End Library Park at 685 Tremont St.

​To celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month, come out to the event to sign up for a new library card, to replace a lost one, or to update your information. Guests are also welcome to take home some free books from the event.

​For more information, email [email protected].

​Mass Ave. Coalition’s Annual Festival Returns Sept. 17 to Chester Square

The Mass. Ave. Coalition will hold its annual festival, billed as ‘a festival like no other,’ on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Chester Square (Massachusetts Avenue).

The free event will include music, activities, and snacks, and sponsors include Boston Medical Center Health System and Northeastern University.

Upcoming Event Sponsored by WSANA

The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association (WSANA) will be open the park for Summer Open Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m., including on Sept. 24. Enjoy a relaxing time in the park, bring some games and enjoy the view on the square. For hygiene purposes (small park, lots of kiddos running around barefoot), you are asked to leave your pets at home.

​You can find updates at online at worcestersquare.org, or at Facebook.com/worcestersquare/events.

Open Newbury Continues

Newbury Street will be closed to vehicle traffic every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Oct. 15 for Open Newbury.

The route will be the same as previous years, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets, with enforcement beginning at 5 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change.

Visit https://www.boston.gov/departments/transportation/open-newbury-street for more information on Open Newbury.

Call for Walkers: Register for the 35th Annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk

Registration is now open for the 2023 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai. Scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1, funds raised from the Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at one of the nation’s premier cancer centers, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Jimmy Fund Walk is the only organized walk permitted on the famed Boston Marathon course, and participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: a 5K walk (from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Longwood Medical Campus); a 10K walk (from Newton); a Half Marathon walk (from Wellesley); and a Marathon Walk (from Hopkinton).

All four routes of the Jimmy Fund Walk will culminate at the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line Powered by Schneider Electric. Due to construction in Copley Square, the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line location has been moved to the Fenway neighborhood for 2023. Walkers should know that distances may be slightly shorter as we finish the walk in front of Fenway Park. The finish line will include a celebration complete with food, music, and a speaking program.

The 2023 Walk will be held during the Jimmy Fund’s 75th anniversary year and will aim to raise $9 million in the effort to prevent, treat, and defy cancer.

To register for the Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.

‘Jazz Along the Charles’ Set for Saturday, Oct. 7

Celebrity Series of Boston opens its 2023/24 performance season with the return of “Jazz Along the Charles” – a free jazz event open to all, featuring more than 100 musicians in 25 local jazz ensembles, on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. along the Esplanade (rain or shine). Lead sponsors for the event are the Esplanade Association and the Richard K. Lubin Family Foundation.

Performances will be staged in a 1.5 mile loop from Community Boating Inc. along the Dr. Paul Dudley White Shared Use Path to the Esplanade paths around the Storrow Lagoon, past Fiedler Field and back along the Charles River. Visit www.celebrityseries.org/jatc for more information.