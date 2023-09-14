Boston Parks Department Announces Fall Hike Boston Schedule

Special to the Sun

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department has announced the fall 2023 schedule for Hike Boston, a daytime hiking series aimed at providing guided group hikes and interpretive programs led by Urban Wilds staff and Park Rangers. As Boston’s parks and wilderness areas come alive with autumn hues, this initiative offers an opportunity to explore new spaces and deepen connections with favorite parks. For more information, please visit boston.gov/Hike-Boston.

Leaders will provide a mix of prepared and informal commentary during the hikes. Some hikes will focus on taking a leisurely walk in the park, while others will be informational. Hikes will primarily take place on unpaved paths, so it is advisable to wear sturdy footwear. Programs are expected to last about one hour, but the length may vary.

Upcoming hikes

(all begin at 10 a.m.):

• Wednesday, September 20

Franklin Park, Dorchester

Hike (meet near the tennis courts at the Shattuck Picnic Grove)

• Friday, October 6

Allandale Woods, 19 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury

Urban Wilds hike (meet at the entrance near the daycare)

• Wednesday, October 11

Olmsted Park, 217 Jamaicaway, Jamaica Plain

Nature walk (meet at the Daisy Field parking lot.)

• Friday, October 13 (rain date October 20)

Sherrin Woods, Hyde Park

Urban Wilds hike (meet near the corner of Marston and Austin Streets)

