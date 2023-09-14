Family Jewelry Business Opens First Retail Store on Newbury

A Boston-based family jewelry business comprising a mother and her two daughters has opened its first retail store at 33 Newbury St. in the Back Bay.

Lia Davis Lombara and her daughters, Lexi Colby and Taylor Davis Lombara, founded Colby Davis of Boston in 2014 and have been selling their jewelry online, at specialty shows, and in boutiques since then.

Colby Davis of Boston at 33 Newbury St.

“Having built a loyal following online and through sales at boutiques and specialty shows, we are excited to open our first retail location and of course it had to be in Boston,” Lia, who serves as primary jewelry designer, said in a press release. “Customers can now shop our entire collection of glass enamel jewelry in-person where they are encouraged create their own Colby Davis story by layering up designs that speak to them.”

Added Lexi, an advisor for business operations, development, and strategic marketing: “It is important for customers to know that each pendant is individually fired to capture the originality and craftsmanship that goes into making glass enamel jewelry of the highest quality,” “From the hand engraving and glass enameling process to the sterling silver chains and 18K gold embellishments, every piece of Colby Davis jewelry is 100-percent made in the USA.”

Taylor Lombara, a member of the sales team at the flagship store, said, “The Newbury Street store will also carry select products from other companies that have been curated to compliment the Colby Davis brand. I can’t wait to show customers our enamel designs inspired by moments of everyday life and designed to last a lifetime to make them feel confident, happy and beautiful.”

Colby Davis of Boston at 33 Newbury St is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information, visit colbydavisofboston.com.