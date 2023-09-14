Flynn Schedules Hearing on GunTrafficking and Illegal Firearms

Special to the Sun

Boston City Council President Ed Flynn has scheduled a hearing next Monday, September 18, at 10 a.m. to discuss amending the City of Boston Code relating to the Study and Report on trafficking of illegal firearms. The hearing is co-sponsored by Councilor Brian Worrell, and follows the unanimous adoption of a City Council Resolution declaring gun violence as a public health emergency in October 2022.

Gun trafficking and the illegal flow of firearms is a major contributor to gun violence, with the Boston Police recovering more than 900 firearms in 2022. Since 2015, there have been over 1,700 shootings recorded in the City of Boston, with more than 170 shootings in 2022. According to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, only 10 percent of the firearms recovered at crime scenes that were traced were purchased in Massachusetts, while the rest were brought into Massachusetts from 18 other states.

“Gun violence is a public safety emergency in our city and country. We need a comprehensive study and review of the flow of firearms into Boston to help our law enforcement and policymakers better understand the impact of illegal gun trafficking, and enable the development of more effective strategies to reduce gun violence,” said Council President Flynn. “I look forward to discussing the amendment language and getting this critical annual review work started for our City.”