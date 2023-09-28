News in Brief

Margaret Pokorny of Garden Club of Back Bay Gives Three Trees New Lease on Life in East Boston

Margaret Pokorny, co-chair of the Tree Committee of the Garden Club of the Back Bay, recently facilitated the donation of three healthy Dogwood trees to the Parks and Recreations Urban Forestry Division.

The owner of the trees, which had been growing in pots for 10 years, needed to remove them due to roof repair work. The anonymous owner donated the trees and paid for their relocation to East Boston.

“Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Urban Forestry Division, the Garden Club of the Back Bay, and Tree Eastie the dogwood trees have a new lease on life in East Boston.”

​To read the full article posted at Boston.Gov, visit https://www.boston.gov/news/dogwood-trees-relocated-back-bay-east-boston.

Fun with Sherry Eskin This Summer at South End Library Park

The Boston Public Library presents Fun with Sherry Eskin on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 10:30 a.m. at the South End Library Park, 685 Tremont St.

​Children ages 6 months and up and their caregivers are invited to participate in these in-person summer activities. Every week there may be books, yoga, singing, props, and dancing. No registration is required.

​For more information, visit www.bpl.org.

Peters Park Volunteer Clean-Up Day Set for Sept. 30

The Friends of Peters Park is once again organizing a volunteer clean-up day for Peters Park in the South End on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon (with a rain date of Oct. 1).

​Volunteers, who will help replant flower boxes and add fall décor, are asked to meet in the field next to the Dog Park. Tools will be provided to volunteers, along with free refreshments provided by Dunkin’ on Washington Street. If desired, volunteers are welcome to bring gardening gloves, however. Volunteers of all ages and skill sets are welcome to participate.

​Likewise, contributions to support this effort (i.e. checks) can be mailed to: Friends of Peter Park, P.O. Box 181137, Boston, MA, 02118, or by visiting www.peterspark.org.

BPDA-Sponsored Virtual Meeting on 415 Newbury St. Project Set for Oct. 3

The Boston Planning & Development Agency will be hosting a virtual Public Meeting in connection with the Draft Planned Development Area Development Plan associated with the 415 Newbury St. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Register in advance for this meeting through the following link: bit.ly/3qWQzYz.

Open Newbury Continues

Newbury Street will be closed to vehicle traffic every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Oct. 15 for Open Newbury.

The route will be the same as previous years, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets, with enforcement beginning at 5 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change.

Visit www.boston.gov/departments/transportation/open-newbury-street for more information on Open Newbury.

Call for Walkers: Register for the 35th Annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk

Registration is now open for the 2023 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai. Scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1, funds raised from the Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at one of the nation’s premier cancer centers, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Jimmy Fund Walk is the only organized walk permitted on the famed Boston Marathon course, and participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: a 5K walk (from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Longwood Medical Campus); a 10K walk (from Newton); a Half Marathon walk (from Wellesley); and a Marathon Walk (from Hopkinton).

All four routes of the Jimmy Fund Walk will culminate at the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line Powered by Schneider Electric. Due to construction in Copley Square, the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line location has been moved to the Fenway neighborhood for 2023. Walkers should know that distances may be slightly shorter as we finish the walk in front of Fenway Park. The finish line will include a celebration complete with food, music, and a speaking program.

The 2023 Walk will be held during the Jimmy Fund’s 75th anniversary year and will aim to raise $9 million in the effort to prevent, treat, and defy cancer.

To register for the Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.

‘Jazz Along the Charles’ Set for Saturday, Oct. 7

Celebrity Series of Boston opens its 2023/24 performance season with the return of “Jazz Along the Charles” – a free jazz event open to all, featuring more than 100 musicians in 25 local jazz ensembles, on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. along the Esplanade (rain or shine). Lead sponsors for the event are the Esplanade Association and the Richard K. Lubin Family Foundation.

Performances will be staged in a 1.5 mile loop from Community Boating Inc. along the Dr. Paul Dudley White Shared Use Path to the Esplanade paths around the Storrow Lagoon, past Fiedler Field and back along the Charles River.

Visit www.celebrityseries.org/jatc for more information.

Opening the Doors on the Fenway Cultural District on Oct. 9

The Fenway Alliance will be sponsoring its “Opening Our Doors” – a day of free art-and-cultural activities for all ages – on Monday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Fenway Cultural District.

​Visit fenwayculture.org for more information.

Story Time with Librarian Margaret Coming to USES in October

Story Time with Librarian Margaret will take place on Thursdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19, and 26 at 10:30 a.m. at United South End Settlements, located at 48 Rutland St.

Storytime with Library Margaret welcomes babies to preschoolers and their caregivers to join in for stories, songs, dance, art, and play time (with *arts and crafts to follow for ages 2 years old and up). This program, which is presented in partnership with USES, is designed to draw children to love books, and to encourage interactive play with each other. This month’s themes include tales of fall, nature, leaf art and more.

For more information, visit www.bpl.org.

WLP’s Spaghetti Dinner Set for Oct. 20, at Fairmont Copley Hotel

Women’s Lunch Place (WLP) will hold its annual Spaghetti Dinner on Friday, Oct. 20, at the Fairmont Copley Hotel at 138 St. James Ave., with cocktail hour starting at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m.

​The keynote speaker will be Dr. Jim O’Connell, president of Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program. Lisa Hughes, a news anchor for WBZ-TV News, will be the event’s master of ceremonies.

​Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/spaghetti-dinner to purchase tickets and for sponsorship opportunities.